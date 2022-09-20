Read full article on original website
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It’s fall in Colorado… and fall sports are in full swing. But there’s another group of kids competing right here in Grand Junction tomorrow — and it’s not what you might think. The 45th annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival is...
Special Olympian Wins Gold in Orlando
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Steven Crawley is a Grand Junction resident, and multi-sport athlete who competes in basketball, bowling, flag football, and track & field. While he may play and compete in all types of sports, his biggest success came in early June; where he competed at Bocce at the Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando–and he brought home some hardware. Crawley left Florida with a gold medal in doubles Bocce, and a bronze in singles. The success Crawley has seen has come from a lot of practice, like any other competitive athlete, and one of the coaches that got him to the podium was his dad, Keith.
