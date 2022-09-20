GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–Steven Crawley is a Grand Junction resident, and multi-sport athlete who competes in basketball, bowling, flag football, and track & field. While he may play and compete in all types of sports, his biggest success came in early June; where he competed at Bocce at the Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando–and he brought home some hardware. Crawley left Florida with a gold medal in doubles Bocce, and a bronze in singles. The success Crawley has seen has come from a lot of practice, like any other competitive athlete, and one of the coaches that got him to the podium was his dad, Keith.

