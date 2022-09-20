Read full article on original website
Angel Olsen Announces ‘Big Time’ 2023 North American Tour
Angel Olsen’s 9-piece group of touring musicians, the Big Time band, are gearing up for another long stretch on the road as the singer and songwriter announces an 18-date North American tour in support of her latest studio album, Big Time. Erin Rae will join for all dates of the tour, which is set to begin on Jan. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude on Feb. 11 in Durham, North Carolina. The Big Time tour includes stops at theaters and music halls throughout New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Haven, Baltimore, Richmond, and more. General sale for the tour begins Friday,...
Silvana Estrada Releases New EP, Shares Tour Dates
As if being covered by Kelly Clarkson in a recent Kellyoke wasn’t enough, acclaimed songwriter and performer Silvana Estrada released her newest EP, Abrazo, this week. To celebrate the news, Estrada also released a new music video for the single, “Aquí,” which fans can check out below.
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Which Tracks Made Drake One of The Top Contenders for ‘Best Collaboration’
It has been an epic last few years for rap legend Drake. The Canadian emcee was met with critical acclaim following the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, earning the “Knife Talk” rapper nine top 10 hits on the Hot 100, setting the record for most U.S. top-ten hits from one album, with its lead single "Way 2 Sexy" reaching number one.
Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards
For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year. In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as...
Apple Music Live Announces Performance From Wizkid This Fall
The Grammy-Award winning artist will perform in London this Fall and the only way you can catch it is on Apple Music!
Leftfield announce intimate UK tour dates, share new track ‘Accumulator’
Leftfield have shared a high-octane new single, ‘Accumulator’, and announced a run of “intimate” UK tour dates ahead of their new album ‘This Is What We Do’ in December. A press release describes ‘Accumulator’ as “a combination of skin and circuits, old and new,”...
Weezer Punctually Ring in Fall With ‘SZNZ: Autumn’ EP
2022 is flying by, as evidenced by the return of pumpkin spice lattes and the fact that Weezer are already in the fall phase of their yearlong SZNZ project. The Autumnal Equinox is upon us, so Rivers Cuomo and company have released their SZNZ: Autumn, as well as the EP’s first single “What Happens After You,” which Weezer promptly premiered tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Throughout 2022, Weezer have dropped their SZNZ EPs on the first day of each corresponding season. However, Weezer debuted some tracks off their SZNZ: Autumn (and their still-unreleased Winter) tracks early Monday night when the band...
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for September 18 ft. Jessie Reyez, Alvaro Diaz and Cimafunk
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
