Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he and The Stone Roses’ former guitarist John Squire will make music together.The ex-Oasis frontman, who turned 50 yesterday, had previously tweeted suggesting a potential collaboration between the pair.“Super group incoming LG JS,” The singer tweeted in June, after he brought Squire out on stage at his Knebworth shows to perform “Champagne Supernova”.But now Gallagher has confirmed that a “supergroup” of some kind is definitely in the works.Asked about the potential collaboration by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, he said: “Yeah. Serious, man.“But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got...

MUSIC ・ 20 HOURS AGO