Durham, NC

Rolling Stone

Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
NME

Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
American Songwriter

Silvana Estrada Releases New EP, Shares Tour Dates

As if being covered by Kelly Clarkson in a recent Kellyoke wasn’t enough, acclaimed songwriter and performer Silvana Estrada released her newest EP, Abrazo, this week. To celebrate the news, Estrada also released a new music video for the single, “Aquí,” which fans can check out below.
NME

Pale Waves cancel all remaining North America tour dates

Pale Waves have cancelled the remaining dates on their North America tour due to “logistical and safety issues” with their tour bus. The band had dates booked up until October 7 in the US, but said they are now unable to fulfil the remainder of the tour. In...
NME

See the setlist from Roxy Music’s 2022 reunion tour

The latest setlist for Roxy Music‘s reunion tour has been shared online – check it out along with live performance footage below. Roxy Music’s UK and North American tour, which kicked off on September 7 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, marks the first time that bandmembers Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have been together on stage since the band’s ‘For Your Pleasure’ tour in 2011.
The Independent

Liam Gallagher says he and The Stone Roses’ John Squire will make music together

Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he and The Stone Roses’ former guitarist John Squire will make music together.The ex-Oasis frontman, who turned 50 yesterday, had previously tweeted suggesting a potential collaboration between the pair.“Super group incoming LG JS,” The singer tweeted in June, after he brought Squire out on stage at his Knebworth shows to perform “Champagne Supernova”.But now Gallagher has confirmed that a “supergroup”  of some kind is definitely in the works.Asked about the potential collaboration by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, he said: “Yeah. Serious, man.“But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got...
MUSIC
