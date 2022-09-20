Read full article on original website
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Album ATUM, a Sequel to Mellon Collie and Machina
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their new album ATUM (pronounced “autumn”), a 33-song rock opera in three acts that’s billed as the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The new song “Beguiled” is the first taste from the album. Hear it below.
Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon
Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023
Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Leftfield announce intimate UK tour dates, share new track ‘Accumulator’
Leftfield have shared a high-octane new single, ‘Accumulator’, and announced a run of “intimate” UK tour dates ahead of their new album ‘This Is What We Do’ in December. A press release describes ‘Accumulator’ as “a combination of skin and circuits, old and new,”...
Silvana Estrada Releases New EP, Shares Tour Dates
As if being covered by Kelly Clarkson in a recent Kellyoke wasn’t enough, acclaimed songwriter and performer Silvana Estrada released her newest EP, Abrazo, this week. To celebrate the news, Estrada also released a new music video for the single, “Aquí,” which fans can check out below.
Ozzy Osbourne launches Patient Number 9 video series as album charts at number 2
First episode features Zakk Wylde, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo and more, as Ozzy gets his highest UK chart position. Ozzy Osbourne has launched the first episode of a three-part YouTube series documenting the making of new album Patient Number 9. When Ozzy Calls, which was directed by Jack...
Pale Waves cancel all remaining North America tour dates
Pale Waves have cancelled the remaining dates on their North America tour due to “logistical and safety issues” with their tour bus. The band had dates booked up until October 7 in the US, but said they are now unable to fulfil the remainder of the tour. In...
See the setlist from Roxy Music’s 2022 reunion tour
The latest setlist for Roxy Music‘s reunion tour has been shared online – check it out along with live performance footage below. Roxy Music’s UK and North American tour, which kicked off on September 7 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, marks the first time that bandmembers Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have been together on stage since the band’s ‘For Your Pleasure’ tour in 2011.
Ringo Starr’s First Band Scored Better Beds in Hamburg Than The Beatles Because of Their Pink Suits
Ringo Starr’s first band scored better accommodations than the Beatles when they played in Hamburg because of their pink suits.
Soilwork will move forward with their Australian tour in the wake of David Andersson’s death
Soilwork have confirmed that they plan to keep touring in the wake of David Andersson’s death, with their first run since he passed away being their Australian tour in November. Andersson, who had played guitar in the Swedish metal band since 2012, died earlier this month at the age...
Audacy's Alternalido playlist for September 18 ft. Jessie Reyez, Alvaro Diaz and Cimafunk
Alternalido is your new favorite mixtape of vibrant Latin Alternative sounds. This English-language show features music that is bold, daring, and different, from a wide array of artists spanning the U.S., Latin America, and the world.
Liam Gallagher says he and The Stone Roses’ John Squire will make music together
Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he and The Stone Roses’ former guitarist John Squire will make music together.The ex-Oasis frontman, who turned 50 yesterday, had previously tweeted suggesting a potential collaboration between the pair.“Super group incoming LG JS,” The singer tweeted in June, after he brought Squire out on stage at his Knebworth shows to perform “Champagne Supernova”.But now Gallagher has confirmed that a “supergroup” of some kind is definitely in the works.Asked about the potential collaboration by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, he said: “Yeah. Serious, man.“But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got...
Puscifer to reinterpret and dramatise songs from first two albums for Halloween concert films
Puscifer have shared details of two Halloween concert films that feature music from their 2007 debut ‘V Is For Vagina’ and its 2011 follow-up ‘Conditions Of My Parole’. The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will...
