Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
Protein-eating cancer cells can be made to starve themselves, research is showing
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg and the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) in Vienna have joined forces to try to understand what causes cancer cells to survive so efficiently by eating protein, according to a press release published Friday. The work could open new doors to treating cancer by starving its cells.
Phys.org
Mathematics enable scientists to understand organization within a cell's nucleus
Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke's third law says that "any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Indika Rajapakse, Ph.D., is a believer. The engineer and mathematician now finds himself a biologist. And he believes the beauty of blending these three disciplines is crucial to unraveling how cells work.
Phys.org
Advanced imaging sheds light on immune escape of shape-shifting fungus
Fungal pathogens have a major global impact upon human health—they are often difficult to diagnose and treat, and there is an urgent need for better diagnostics and more effective antifungal treatments. Using newly developed imaging technologies, Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute researchers have today revealed how Candida albicans, a common fungus, evades immune responses. According to the researchers this involves an "alien-like" shape shifting that allows the fungus to break out of immune cells.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Phys.org
Radical new treatment system lights up cancer therapy
One approach to treating cancer is photodynamic therapy using photo-uncaging systems, in which light is used to activate a cancer-fighting agent in situ at the tumor. However, suitable agents must be stable under visible light, have an anti-tumor effect in low-oxygen environments, and have the ability to be activated by low-energy tissue-penetrative red light—a combination of properties that is difficult to achieve. Now, a team from The Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo has developed a new platform that uses, for the first time, organorhodium(III) phthalocyanine complexes to achieve this combination of traits.
Phys.org
Food for our guts: Human microbes feed on plant sugars
A carbohydrate commonly found attached to plant proteins is a food source for the bacteria in our gut, new research suggests. A paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describes how species of gut microbes use plant N-glycans, a type of complex carbohydrate, as nutrients. The research was led by researchers from the University of Birmingham and Newcastle University, who used genomic data to identify specific enzymes produced by gut bacteria to break down the complex carbohydrate structures.
Phys.org
From the atom to natural killer cell: The story of an unexpected protein structure
The discovery of a peculiar protein structure and the quest to confirm it has led to the description of interacting receptor clusters on natural killer (NK) cells. The study by the research team of Dr. Ondřej Vaněk from the Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science, Charles University, and his colleagues from the Institute of Biotechnology of the Czech Academy of Sciences in the center BIOCEV was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
Plastic may be making you obese, scientists warn
Scientists have warned that the presence of plastic in everyday items could be a factor responsible for obesity.The presence of certain chemicals known as “obesogens” in everyday items disturbs the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy. Recent research says that obesogens directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity and are found in all sorts of items including plastic packaging, clothes, furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” Bruce Blumberg, an expert on...
Phys.org
Researchers transplant the RNA editing machine of moss into human cells
If everything is to run smoothly in living cells, the genetic information must be correct. But unfortunately, errors in the DNA accumulate over time due to mutations. Land plants have developed a peculiar correction mode: They do not directly improve the errors in the genome, but rather elaborately in each individual transcript. Researchers at the University of Bonn have transplanted this correction machinery from the moss Physcomitrium patens into human cells. Surprisingly, the corrector started working there too, but according to its own rules. The results have now been published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research.
Phys.org
New method allows scientists to determine all the molecules present in the lysosomes of mice
Small but mighty, lysosomes play a surprisingly important role in cells despite their diminutive size. Making up only 1-3% of the cell by volume, these small sacs are the cell's recycling centers, home to enzymes that break down unneeded molecules into small pieces that can then be reassembled to form new ones. Lysosomal dysfunction can lead to a variety of neurodegenerative or other diseases, but without ways to better study the inner contents of lysosomes, the exact molecules involved in diseases—and therefore new drugs to target them—remain elusive.
Phys.org
Lab grows macroscale, modular materials from bacteria
Engineered living materials promise to aid efforts in human health, energy and environmental remediation. Now they can be built big and customized with less effort. Bioscientists at Rice University have introduced centimeter-scale, slime-like colonies of engineered bacteria that self-assemble from the bottom up. They can be programmed to soak up contaminants from the environment or to catalyze biological reactions, among many possible applications.
Phys.org
New study reveals how E. coli cells evade antibacterial treatment
The formation of persisters is an important feature of bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli). These noxious cells, which are able to go dormant, are highly resistant to antimicrobial treatments and account for various relapsing chronic infections with common symptoms such as severe stomach pain, vomiting and bloody diarrhea. Formation...
MedicalXpress
The longer the bootcamp, the better the antibodies: Scientists test new vaccine strategy to help the body target HIV
Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have discovered how the immune system can transform into an antibody-making machine capable of neutralizing one of the most elusive viruses out there: HIV. Researchers once thought that B cells (which make antibodies) spent only weeks perfecting their weaponry against viral threats....
Phys.org
Researchers propose new technology for aviation materials to allow for adjusting their properties
Russian scientists have proposed a technology for a lightweight and durable composite material creation. It is based on a polymer matrix and carbon fibers. Such material can be used in aircraft construction to create elements of a power set and hull structures. The developed composite can be easily recycled or disposed of, which makes it more environmentally friendly than its analogs. The study has been published in Polymers.
Phys.org
Surface defect engineering of nanowire arrays towards efficient nitrogen reduction for ammonia synthesis
Ammonia is a carbon-neutral energy carrier and potential transportation fuel applied extensively in fertilizers, plastics, and explosives. Conventional ammonia synthesis methods rely primarily on the high-temperature and high-pressure Haber–Bosch process, which leads to considerable energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, developing appropriate solutions for achieving high-efficiency, low-energy, low-emission,...
MedicalXpress
Killer T cells get better with age, study finds
The human immune system is a thing of wonder. Up until now it had been widely assumed that the ability of killer T cells to destroy tumor cells and pathogens would deteriorate with age. It turns out, however, that the opposite is true—they become better killers, the older they get.
Nature.com
Multiphase model membraneless organelles
Quantitatively studying the partitioning of biomolecules and reaction equilibria in cellular systems is an enormous challenge. Now, a multiphase coacervate model system provides insight into this complex biological problem, illustrating how coexisting phases influence RNA partitioning and duplex dissociation. Membraneless organelles self-assemble through liquid"“liquid phase separation in response to the...
Phys.org
Picotesla magnetometry of microwave fields with diamond sensors
Microwave field sensors are important in practice for a variety of applications across astronomy and communication engineering. The nitrogen vacancy center in diamond allows magnetometric sensitivity, stability and compatibility with ambient conditions. Despite that, the existing nitrogen vacancy center-based magnetometers have limited sensitivity in the microwave band. In a new...
