411mania.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
As previously reported, Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut last night at Grand Slam Dynamite in New York. She came to the ring following the interim women’s title match and stared down the participants. In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on her debut. She wrote:...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling
The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York. Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Bringing WarGames To Survivor Series (And It’s Bigger Than That)
Two for one. There are a lot of gimmick matches in WWE’s history, some of which are among the most iconic in wrestling. The company has held cage matches, Last Man Standing matches, Iron Man matches and several other kinds in between. WWE has covered all kinds of points throughout its history but now they are going into uncharted territory.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win
In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
UFC・
411mania.com
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Teases Return At WWE Extreme Rules
Now that Clash at the Castle has come and gone all eyes are looking ahead to the Extreme Rules premium live event next month. This week it was announced that Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will face off in the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules. A fan noted on Twitter...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reviving Past Stipulation For Seth Rollins Vs. Matt Riddle Rematch
Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match is set for the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8. For several weeks, Rollins had rejected Riddle's plea for a rematch, following his win over The Original Bro at Clash at the Castle. However, Riddle took matters into his own hands on the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw," costing Rollins in his title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. A little later on the show, Rollins would return the favor by helping The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest put away Riddle & Rey Mysterio in a tag team bout.
411mania.com
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
411mania.com
Larry Zbyszko On Why He Hasn’t Been at the WWE Performance Center As Of Late
Larry Zbyszko used to make occasional tripes to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to talent, but it hasn’t happened lately and he recently explained why. Zbysko spoke with the Insiders Edge podcast for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
NHL Star Talks Experience Attending WWE Raw, Says ‘You Might See Me In The Ring One Day’
NHL star Pat Maroon attended an episode of Raw over the summer, and he recently talked about his love of wrestling. The Tampa Bay Lighting forward spoke at a press event as captured by Jay Recher and was asked about attending the July 18th episode of Raw in Tampa, joking (or teasing?) that he might want to step in the ring at some point.
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE Extreme Rules Match
With the surprise announcement on "Raw" that Matt Riddle will face Seth Rollins in the third ever Fight Pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE alumnus Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to respond to a tweet suggesting he be the special referee for the match. The tweet, showing Shamrock in his special referee attire for the WrestleMania 13 submission match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, was quote tweeted by 'The World's Most Dangerous Man', who said "Couldn't agree more!"
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Thinks WWE’s ‘White Rabbit’ Angle Is the Return of Bray Wyatt
– During her latest gaming livestream this week, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey shared her personal theory on the WWE “White Rabbit” angle, sharing her belief that Bray Wyatt is returning. Rousey said on her livestream (via Fightful), “During the breaks between matches, they’ve been doing this thing where...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a few matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the lineup below for next Tuesday’s show, which airs on USA Network:. * NXT North American Title Match Qualifier: Tony D’Angelo vs. Wes Lee. * Pub Rules Match: Gallus vs....
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
411mania.com
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
