With the surprise announcement on "Raw" that Matt Riddle will face Seth Rollins in the third ever Fight Pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE alumnus Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to respond to a tweet suggesting he be the special referee for the match. The tweet, showing Shamrock in his special referee attire for the WrestleMania 13 submission match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, was quote tweeted by 'The World's Most Dangerous Man', who said "Couldn't agree more!"

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO