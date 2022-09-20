SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department says three cameras near Scenic and Walnut have already curbed crime in the area. The area has seen a lot of crime this year, from shootings to a homicide near the intersection in August. The new cameras are made up of five with a bright flashing blue light that stays on through the night. The cameras record 24/7 and are designed to be seen to discourage crime.

