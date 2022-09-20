Read full article on original website
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Field & Stream Store to Convert to Public Lands Brand
The Field & Stream store in Melville will become a Public Lands store on Oct. 21. Part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods company, the Public Lands brand emphasizes outdoor sports and activities, while de-emphasizing hunting.
midislandtimes.com
2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair
For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
longisland.com
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park
With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
Herald Community Newspapers
The fate of two Town of Hempstead homes
Two houses in disrepair in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe to live in for violating town code during a Town of Hempstead’s board meeting on September 7. One of the houses is on 709 Fishermans Road in Baldwin and the other is on 511 Sunnybrook Drive in Oceanside. Of the two houses, one is expected to be demolished.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
longisland.com
The Hydrant Hotel Gets New Owners in Revitalization of Existing Riverhead Pet Boarding Business
The Hydrant Hotel, a pet boarding and grooming business, has been purchased by Eva LaMere and Rick Chiorando, President and CEO (respectively) of Austin Williams, a full-service marketing, advertising, digital and public relations agency located in Hauppauge, NY. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. The Hydrant Hotel, a...
longisland.com
Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
longisland.com
Prime X Annual Golf Event Raises $100,000 for The Mary Brennan INN
Prime X, a title abstract company affiliated with owner, investor, operator and developer RXR, announced today that Prime X has raised $100,000 for The Mary Brennan INN (The INN, or Interfaith Nutrition Network), located in the Village of Hempstead, New York. Prime X hosted their annual golf outing on August...
therealdeal.com
Yellow light for Greenport project
A project that would bring more than three dozen affordable housing units to the increasingly expensive North Fork is getting pushback from the local planning board. Paul Pawlowski’s four-building proposal in Greenport was hit with a classification that requires further review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the Suffolk Times reported. The developer has asked for more time to come up with a plan to mitigate the project’s impact.
longislandadvance.net
Really neat cars at the Patchogue Fire Department car show
Oh, that 1970 Chevrolet custom 10 Fleetside truck. When former Patchogue Fire chief Paul Felice saw the car of his dreams, it was love at first sight. “I had to have it,” said Felice, who served as chief from 1980 to 1989. “It caught my eye, and I thought it was different.”
New Steakhouse Open For Business In Farmingdale
A new eatery is serving customers on Long Island. 5 De Mayo Steakhouse in Farmingdale held its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 2120 Broadhollow Road, offers entrées including prime sirloin steak, filet mignon, Colorado rib steak, and more. In addition to steak dishes, guests...
2 men wanted for stealing electrical wiring from Central Islip store
According to police, the men stole Romex brand electrical wiring from Home Depot located on South Research Place around 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hempstead Town adopts temporary Five Towns building ban
The Town of Hempstead board voted unanimously to approve a temporary moratorium to halt building in what is known as the business overlay and transit-oriented development district in Inwood and North Lawrence. The Sept. 20 vote was much to the relief to the more than 100 Five Towns residents who...
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Councilwoman Johnson Invites Residents to Hope Walk October 1st
Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson invites residents to take part in the 2022 HOPE Walk/Ride, organized to help break the cycle of human trafficking. The event takes place on Saturday, October 1st at West Harbor Beach located at 10 West Harbor Drive in Bayville. Activities run between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with a special ceremony commencing at 11:00 a.m.
longisland.com
East End Food Hub Aims to Revolutionize How We Obtain Food
The East End Food Institute (EEFI), a non-profit organization that builds partnerships among farmers, food producers, and food consumers from Long Island to N.Y.C. and beyond, held an event on Thursday, September 15, announcing an exciting new project that will help revolutionize how residents of the region obtain food, all while supporting local food producers. The event was hosted for 150 attendees at the renowned Nick and Toni’s restaurant in East Hampton, N.Y.
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
eastendbeacon.com
After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions
Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
greaterlongisland.com
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar becomes the Smithtown Pasta House
Greater Long Island newsletters. Nestled in the heart of downtown Smithtown, the owners of Alexandros Kitchen & Bar (AKB) have reopened the establishment at 65 East Main St. as Smithtown Pasta House. Although the former restaurant’s Meditteranean food was well-received, manager Christina Costello said the owners wanted to accommodate all...
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: The Annual Fair at Argyle Park draws in thousands
Greater Long Island newsletters. It was a spectacular day for the Annual Fair at Argyle Park. Thousands of people gathered in at 244 West Main Street in Babylon Village Sunday for one of the largest arts and crafts fairs on Long Island. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees shopped...
Residents demand closer scrutiny for Riverhead Logistics Center, especially traffic impacts
It was an unusually large turnout for what is typically an obscure procedural meeting that draws little public attention. But Calverton residents alarmed about a proposal to build an immense logistics center on Middle Road filled the seats in the Town Hall meeting room last Thursday. They turned for the...
