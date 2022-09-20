ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Seal Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Following 30th Anniversary

When Seal debuted in 1991 with his eponymous album, it premiered at No. 1 in the U.K. and its lead single, “Crazy” became a top 10 international success. Thirty-one years after its arrival, it is being remixed, remastered, and re-released on Nov. 4. The 5X platinum LP will be packaged in a special deluxe edition featuring a 12”x12” hardcover book with archival photos, early mixes, remixes, and a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance recorded at The Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991. More from VIBE.comPop Culture References You May Have Missed On J. Cole's 'KOD'New Heat: Trevor...
Stereogum

Spoon & On-U Sound Announce Lucifer On The Moon Dub Album

Spoon’s tenth studio album, Lucifer On The Sofa, came out earlier this year. Now it’s getting a full-length dub reimagining courtesy of UK producer Adrian Sherwood, founder of On-U Sound. It’s called Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound). The project came about after Sherwood remixed a few of the album’s tracks and Britt Daniel encouraged him to keep going. “I got into the melody and the thoughts it evoked in me,” Sherwood said in a statement. “It just evolved and eventually we found ourselves with a whole album.”
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
hypebeast.com

Weezer Continues ‘SZNZ’ EP Series With the 21-Track ‘Autumn’

Weezer is carrying on its run of seasonal EPs with the release of SZNZ: Autumn. The project marks the third EP in the series, succeeding Spring and Summer. Each EP is intended to reflect a different era in the band’s metamorphic 30-year history. While Autumn is technically billed as...
InsideHook

Nick Mason Makes a Pitch for Another Pink Floyd Reunion Concert

In 2005, Pink Floyd’s 1970s lineup reunited to perform at the Live 8 benefit concert. Given the disagreements over the years between Roger Waters and David Gilmour — which eventually led to Waters’s departure from the band following The Final Cut — it was a striking instance of musicians putting aside their differences to benefit a worthy cause.
Loudwire

The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart

Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
NME

HMV launches its own label 1921 Records, announces first signing

HMV has launched its own record label called 1921 Records. The entertainment retailer’s first signing through the new imprint is 22-year-old Newcastle singer-songwriter India Arkin. She was discovered after playing in the HMV Live & Local programme. Arkin’s debut studio album ‘Home Truths’ will be released to coincide with...
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video

I can’t wait for this new Tyler Childers album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? We’re only 11 days away from the album’s release, and from what we’ve seen so far with Childers’ lead single “Angel Band,” the project is gonna be split up into three parts, Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise, which will feature different versions of the same songs. It’s easy to see that the project is gonna be heavily southern Gospel influenced, featuring songs like Hank Williams’ […] The post Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
