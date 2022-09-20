Read full article on original website
Rick Wakeman to perform his classic solo albums at two London shows in 2023
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble's The Return Of The Caped Crusader concerts at the prestigious London Palladium in February 2023 will focus on some of his best-known material
Seal Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Following 30th Anniversary
When Seal debuted in 1991 with his eponymous album, it premiered at No. 1 in the U.K. and its lead single, “Crazy” became a top 10 international success. Thirty-one years after its arrival, it is being remixed, remastered, and re-released on Nov. 4. The 5X platinum LP will be packaged in a special deluxe edition featuring a 12”x12” hardcover book with archival photos, early mixes, remixes, and a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance recorded at The Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991. More from VIBE.comPop Culture References You May Have Missed On J. Cole's 'KOD'New Heat: Trevor...
Stereogum
Spoon & On-U Sound Announce Lucifer On The Moon Dub Album
Spoon’s tenth studio album, Lucifer On The Sofa, came out earlier this year. Now it’s getting a full-length dub reimagining courtesy of UK producer Adrian Sherwood, founder of On-U Sound. It’s called Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound). The project came about after Sherwood remixed a few of the album’s tracks and Britt Daniel encouraged him to keep going. “I got into the melody and the thoughts it evoked in me,” Sherwood said in a statement. “It just evolved and eventually we found ourselves with a whole album.”
Renaissance's debut album to be reissued in autumn 2022
Extended version of Renaissance's 1969 self-titled album – with Jane Relf on vocals – due out in October '22
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
The Yardbirds: Roger The Engineer - Album Of The Week Club review
With one foot in their blues past and the other in the psychedelic present, The Yardbirds' Roger The Engineer was the band's only UK album
Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon
Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
hypebeast.com
Weezer Continues ‘SZNZ’ EP Series With the 21-Track ‘Autumn’
Weezer is carrying on its run of seasonal EPs with the release of SZNZ: Autumn. The project marks the third EP in the series, succeeding Spring and Summer. Each EP is intended to reflect a different era in the band’s metamorphic 30-year history. While Autumn is technically billed as...
80s proggers Trilogy gear up for 40th anniversary live shows
Essex prog trio Trilogy officially reunite to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary
guitar.com
Nick Mason recalls the ‘rough’ circumstances Pink Floyd faced when recording Animals
In light of the newly-reissued version of their 1977 album Animals, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has opened up about the technical difficulties the band faced during the recording of the original release. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock yesterday (15 September), Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason recalled how the...
Nick Mason Makes a Pitch for Another Pink Floyd Reunion Concert
In 2005, Pink Floyd’s 1970s lineup reunited to perform at the Live 8 benefit concert. Given the disagreements over the years between Roger Waters and David Gilmour — which eventually led to Waters’s departure from the band following The Final Cut — it was a striking instance of musicians putting aside their differences to benefit a worthy cause.
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
NME
HMV launches its own label 1921 Records, announces first signing
HMV has launched its own record label called 1921 Records. The entertainment retailer’s first signing through the new imprint is 22-year-old Newcastle singer-songwriter India Arkin. She was discovered after playing in the HMV Live & Local programme. Arkin’s debut studio album ‘Home Truths’ will be released to coincide with...
NME
Leftfield announce intimate UK tour dates, share new track ‘Accumulator’
Leftfield have shared a high-octane new single, ‘Accumulator’, and announced a run of “intimate” UK tour dates ahead of their new album ‘This Is What We Do’ in December. A press release describes ‘Accumulator’ as “a combination of skin and circuits, old and new,”...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
REVIEW: The Black Angels Set Their Controls for the Heart of the Sun on ‘Wilderness Of Mirrors’
Oh, by the way, which one’s Pink? is Pink Floyd’s classic scathing takedown of clueless record company executives in “Have a Cigar.” But concerning The Black Angels, the question might be rather …which one’s Syd?. The reference is to Syd Barrett, Floyd’s founder and...
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video
I can’t wait for this new Tyler Childers album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? We’re only 11 days away from the album’s release, and from what we’ve seen so far with Childers’ lead single “Angel Band,” the project is gonna be split up into three parts, Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise, which will feature different versions of the same songs. It’s easy to see that the project is gonna be heavily southern Gospel influenced, featuring songs like Hank Williams’ […] The post Tyler Childers Releases Full Director’s Cut Version Of “Angel Band” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
