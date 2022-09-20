Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO