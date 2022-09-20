Tech Tuesday: Smart devices, space hotels and a new kind of robot

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — This week for Tech Tuesday, there is a new way to connect all your smart home devices, hotels in space and a robot for your yard.

AM Extra was joined by Greg Nibler to break down today’s top tech headlines.

You can follow Greg on Twitter for more tech news @GregNibler

Watch the full video in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.