Tech Tuesday: Smart devices, space hotels and a new kind of robot
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — This week for Tech Tuesday, there is a new way to connect all your smart home devices, hotels in space and a robot for your yard.
AM Extra was joined by Greg Nibler to break down today’s top tech headlines.
You can follow Greg on Twitter for more tech news @GregNibler
Watch the full video in the player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0