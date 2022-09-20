Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in September
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Gamespot
PS5 Restock: Multiple Retailers Have The PlayStation 5 In Stock
For the third time this week, PlayStation Direct has the PS5 in stock. If you're in the market for the PlayStation 5 Digital, Antonline has multiple bundles available now. Each bundle is the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Digital ($450) packaged with an extra DualSense controller ($75), and the official PS5 Media Remote ($30). The bundles cost $555, which is the same cost you'd pay if buying all three products individually. Still, most people want an extra controller, and the remote will come in handy if you plan on streaming or watching Blu-rays on your new console.
Gamespot
September's Xbox Update Is Out Now With Color-Changing Xbox Button, Revamped Library, And More
The September update for Xbox is here, adding in new storage options, easier access to your games, and more. The new update launches today, September 21, and Xbox has made it easier for you to access your games and apps with a revamp to your library. The full library view has been streamlined to show you all the games you have access to install and play, as well as an all games section which will include games you can play through any subscriptions you have, like Game Pass, EA Access, and Games with Gold.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
Gamespot
PlayStation Boss: We Believe In The Premium Release Before Subscriptions
PlayStation Indies head Shuhei Yoshida has revealed more details on Sony's approach to first-party games and its strategy towards releasing its biggest titles through its subscription services PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. According to Yoshida in his interview with Games Industry, Sony still believes in the "premium release of a...
Emulating 3DS games with a Steam Deck proves that the Wii U was right
Through the magic of software emulation you can use a Steam Deck (opens in new tab) attached to a monitor to play Nintendo 3DS games, something I am now aware of thanks to tech video creator GameXData. In a tweet they posted, GameXData shows off a hilarious image combo using the Steam Deck's touch screen and Pokemon X/Y.
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition Is Ridiculously Cheap Right Now
If you loved Horizon Forbidden West, you might want to take a look at the current deal on the Collector's Edition. Normally $200, the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition is down to just $100. That's a ridiculously good deal for a pretty impressive Collector's Edition that comes with two statues and a bunch of other cool bonuses. This deal is available at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and PlayStation Direct.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Preorders Are Live
Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have you once again facing off against enemies in grid-based, strategic combat--and it’s currently slated for a January 20 release on Nintendo Switch. And though the game won’t launch until next year, preorders are already open for the recently announced title. Nintendo is even releasing a collector's version dubbed Divine Edition. You can preorder the Divine Edition at GameStop and Target right now.
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
IGN
Deal Alert: 50% Off the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Arcade Cabinet (Only $199)
Arcade1Up released its popular Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet in early 2021 at a starting price of $399.99. Today Walmart has it for 50% off, bringing the price down to only $199 with free shipping. Arcade1Up cabinets come flat-packed, which means that some easy assembly will be required on your part.
TechSpot
This card could let users stream PC games to the Nintendo Switch
Something to look forward to: Many users enjoy streaming PC games to mobile devices through apps like Steam Link, but there currently isn't an official method to bring similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch. One company hopes to sell an attachment for that purpose, and the project seems to be off to a good start.
Ars Technica
Console hacker reveals PS4/PS5 exploit that is “essentially unpatchable”
Longtime console hacker CTurt has blasted what he calls an "essentially unpatchable" hole in the security of the PS4 and PS5, detailing a proof-of-concept method that should allow for the installation of arbitrary homebrew applications on the consoles. CTurt says he disclosed his exploit, dubbed Mast1c0re, to Sony via a...
All October Videogame Releases 2022
As September comes to a close gamers begin to look toward the next month of video game releases. All consoles this spooky month will be receiving their own shares of games. Here are all the October video game releases in 2022. October 4. Dakar Desert Rally [PC, PS5, XSX, PS4,...
A New Nintendo Console May Be On The Way
Ever since the release of the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, people haven’t stopped going on about the possibility of a new, high-powered version of it releasing. The Switch is a lovely little thing, of course, with its portability offering something that no other console on the market can, but it’s undeniable that in comparison to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it doesn’t have quite as much firepower.
