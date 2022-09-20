Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Yardbarker
Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns
On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)
It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
NFL Thursday Night Football Steelers vs. Browns: Can Mitchell Trubisky hold off Kenny Pickett another week?
Mitchell Trubisky's gap year with the Buffalo Bills wasn't as productive as the Pittsburgh Steelers expected. Any hope of Trubisky turning into a star while he sat behind Josh Allen has been dashed by Trubisky's slow start. Through two games, Trubisky has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 362...
Ex-Pro Bowler to retire as member of Browns
Former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career. Haden plans to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Haden, 33, spent his first seven NFL seasons in Cleveland. He was named a Pro Bowler...
