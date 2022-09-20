ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

Pelicans guard/NBPA president CJ McCollum reacts to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s bombshell decision

Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Suns PF Jae Crowder Would Welcome Return to Heat

The Phoenix Suns have been at the forefront of nearly every headline, magazine, article and NBA tabloid since their dismissal from the postseason. Although not a major storyline such as the Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sagas, the status of power forward Jae Crowder has been one to monitor over the summer.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Likes Mavs-Suns Trade For Jae Crowder

With just about a week until training camps get underway around the NBA, teams are finalizing their rosters. During camp, teams are permitted to carry up to 20 players but that number needs to be cut down to 15 by the regular season with two additional spots for two-way players.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Potential Suns Target Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons

Another swing and miss for the Phoenix Suns. After failing to swing a deal for Kevin Durant, the Suns then shifted their focus to obtaining Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reportedly did make contact with the Jazz in discussions for the shooter, but ultimately failed to upgrade their four spot. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Jazz dealt Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons early Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ

