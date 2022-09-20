Read full article on original website
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pelicans guard/NBPA president CJ McCollum reacts to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s bombshell decision
Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.
Evaluating Jazz-Pistons Trade Involving Bojan Bogdanovic
The Utah Jazz agreed to trade veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Saben Lee and center Kelly Olynyk.
NBC Sports
Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz
The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
Utah Jazz Sign Former Hornets And Trail Blazers Center
The Utah Jazz and 2013 No. 4 overall pick Cody Zeller have agreed to a contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Deadspin
Portland Trail Blazers hired Chauncey Billups over Dawn Staley and Becky Hammon, who both won championships this year
Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley were literally right there. But, instead of making history by being the first NBA team to hire a woman as their head coach, the Portland Trail Blazers chose former point guard Chauncy Billups — and he led them to one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
Yardbarker
Report: Suns PF Jae Crowder Would Welcome Return to Heat
The Phoenix Suns have been at the forefront of nearly every headline, magazine, article and NBA tabloid since their dismissal from the postseason. Although not a major storyline such as the Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sagas, the status of power forward Jae Crowder has been one to monitor over the summer.
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Executive Likes Mavs-Suns Trade For Jae Crowder
With just about a week until training camps get underway around the NBA, teams are finalizing their rosters. During camp, teams are permitted to carry up to 20 players but that number needs to be cut down to 15 by the regular season with two additional spots for two-way players.
Mock Blockbuster Trade Sends Suns C Deandre Ayton to Bulls
In this mock trade done by Bleacher Report, the Phoenix Suns land quite a haul in exchange for Deandre Ayton.
Yardbarker
Potential Suns Target Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons
Another swing and miss for the Phoenix Suns. After failing to swing a deal for Kevin Durant, the Suns then shifted their focus to obtaining Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reportedly did make contact with the Jazz in discussions for the shooter, but ultimately failed to upgrade their four spot. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Jazz dealt Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons early Thursday.
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
