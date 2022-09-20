Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
The Cowboys Worked Out 3 Quarterbacks On Wednesday
Just because Cooper Kupp is having success as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't mean the team isn't continuing to look for more options at the position. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have been holding player tryouts this week and invited three quarterbacks to show their stuff. The quarterbacks in attendance were Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett.
NFL・
FOX Sports
The Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. Jerry Jones just likes headlines
Say what you will about the quality of Jerry Jones' football team, but the man knows marketing. How else could you explain the current state of affairs in Dallas? Whereas most teams would dip below the radar without their starting quarterback, the Cowboys' owner and general manager is making sure his team stays front and center until Dak Prescott returns from a broken thumb.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Gallup, Practice News
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of practice reps" this week, head coach Mike McCarthy said per multiple reports.. The Cowboys' secondary WR option has been out since suffering a torn ACL during Week 17 of the 2021 season. The NFL world took to Twitter...
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup takes ‘full’ reps Wednesday
Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night.
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Possible Cowboys Quarterback Controversy Very Clear
The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy on their hands, do they? No, but Jerry Jones is sort of hoping there is one when Dak Prescott returns. Prescott is currently out with an injury, but is expected to return in the next few weeks. Cooper Rush, meanwhile, is running the show in his absence. He's exceeding expectations.
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
theScore
Jerry Jones: I'd welcome QB dilemma between Prescott, Rush
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would welcome a quarterback debate between unproven passer Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott. "Wouldn't it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way you go?" Jerry said Thursday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "You do that if (Rush)...
Cowboys Signaling Michael Gallup Could Start in Week 3
All eyes are on the possible return of Michael Gallup, who has been injured since last season.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The injury bug continues to haunt the Dallas Cowboys. The entire offense has taken major blows over the past months, with one specific player anxiously awaiting to return. That player is Michael Gallup. Dallas News reports that Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 last season.
Cowboys Announce Michael Gallup Monday Night Decision
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that Michael Gallup will make his season debut against the New York Giants on Monday. The key wide receiver has been out since suffering an ACL tear during Week 17 of the 2021 season. “I don’t see Michael (Gallup) playing 70 plays in...
