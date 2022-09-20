Read full article on original website
Bills OL Bobby Hart slapped with 1-game suspension for punching Titans coach
It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Titans at Bills
The Buffalo Bills destroyed the Tennessee Titans in their home opener on Monday night in Orchard Park, 41–7, to go to 2-0 on the season. Here are my Arrows Up and Down.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Added to injury report
Davis (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Davis practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Jets' Week 3 injury report is notable. Cimini notes that he saw the wideout in the team's locker room after practice Thursday, and he "seemed OK," but this nonetheless is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Through his first two games this season, Davis has put up an 8-160-1 line on 14 targets.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Comes down with illness
Cobb didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness. It's unclear if Cobb's absence is related to COVID-19, but if so, he may be in danger of sitting out a key Week 3 road matchup with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, all of Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) were limited participants Wednesday, so the Packers' receiving corps is in danger of being compromised this weekend.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday
Goedert brought in five of six targets for 82 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night. Goedert paced the Eagles in receiving yardage and shared runner-up status in catches during what was a second straight impressive effort to open the season. The athletic tight end now has eight receptions for 142 yards over the Eagles' first pair of contests, with the 17.8 yards per catch particularly standing out and perhaps a sign of a bigger downfield role this season. Goedert will look to continue stretching the field in a Week 3 road divisional matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills dominate Tennessee Titans 41-7, but cornerback Dane Jackson hospitalized after scary-looking injury
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
Yardbarker
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
CBS Sports
Browns' Miller Forristall: Called up for Thursday's game
Forristall was elevated to Cleveland's active roster Thursday. Forristall was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. He'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, taking the spot of Jesse James (biceps). The Browns can elevate Forristall for one more game after this but would have to sign him to the active roster to dress him for a third time.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Plays two offensive snaps
Hubbard failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. Hubbard took over as the Panthers' primary kickoff returner in the contest with Andre Roberts (knee) on injured reserve. Though not involved in the offensive game plan, the 23-year-old totaled 75 yards on three kickoff returns. Barring an injury to Christian McCaffrey, it's likely Hubbard will struggle to see much of an opportunity in Carolina's backfield, especially since D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the team's No. 2 running back. The second-year back will likely to continue to focus on handling kickoff return duties for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
4 takeaways after Bills’ Week 2 win vs. Titans on MNF
The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far. The...
Audacy
Capaccio: The only team that can stop the Bills right now is the Bills themselves
Matt Bove and Sal Capaccio of Audacy’s “It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo” podcast discussed the Bills’ dominant 2-0 start after a blowout victory against the Tennessee Titans.
CBS Sports
Lions' John Cominsky: Undergoes surgey
Cominsky underwent thumb surgery Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Cominsky was listed as a non-participant Wednesday due to a wrist injury in the Lions' practice report, so the exact extent of the injury is still unclear. However, what is known is the 26-year old is expected to miss multiple weeks, although the team is not expected to place him on IR just yet.
CBS Sports
49ers unique contract with Jimmy Garoppolo will allow the QB to earn millions in bonus money this year
With Trey Lance officially done for the season, that means Jimmy Garoppolo will be taking over as the 49ers starting quarterback for the rest of the year and thanks to the revised deal he signed with the team in August, Garoppolo will almost certainly end up making millions of dollars in bonus money over the next few months.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Dealing with illness
Parsons will not practice Thursday due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons is dealing with a cold, so it seems like the star linebacker could still have a chance to suit up versus the Giants on Monday. The 2021 first-round pick has four sacks through two games, and it would be a huge blow to Dallas' defense if he were to sit out Week 3.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Not practicing Wednesday
Peters (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Peters was limited twice during practice last week but still made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. He played only 62 percent of the defensive snaps and may be in danger of missing another game after not practicing Wednesday.
