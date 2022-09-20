ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Top performers kick off with trio leading Norwich Tech boys soccer to third straight win

By The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago

The Norwich Tech boys soccer team improved to 3-0 with a shutout win over Cheney Tech. Here are some other top performances from Monday's scholastic action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYVXW_0i2rU7Kh00

Boys soccer

Michael George, Zach Lamitie, and Roman McElwee, Norwich Tech: Warriors trio netted one goal apiece to lead Norwich Tech (3-0) to a 3-0 victory against Cheney Tech.

Girls soccer

Sophia Wooten, Griswold: Freshman notched a hat trick to lift the Wolverines to a 4-1 win against Tourtellotte.

Meet Rood Apolon:NFA soccer unleashed a new offensive talent in 2022.

Hannah Service, Griswold: Freshman goalkeeper made nine saves as the Wolverines (1-2) captured their first win of the season against Tourtellotte.

Girls volleyball

Kaylee Gray, Norwich Tech: Senior collected seven aces, four kills, and three digs to lift the Warriors (2-3, 2-1 CTC) to a 3-0 win against Grasso Tech.

Abby Ulrich, Norwich Tech: Sophomore had nine aces and two kills in the Warriors’ 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

CTC victory against Grasso Tech.

Athlete of the Week:Norwich Free Academy swimmer Natalie Bezanson

Shanaya Brown, Killingly: Junior had six kills in a 3-0 loss against unbeaten Woodstock Academy (5-0).

Chloe Yip, Killingly: Junior had 13 digs but Killingly (1-3) fell to Woodstock Academy, 14-25, 21-25, 11-25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
BERLIN, CT
zip06.com

Real Estate Transactions for Sept. 22

186 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 186: Eva S. Sands and Dunnith Heenan of Branford to Kayla Thomson, $190,000 on 09/01/2022. 229 Austin Ryer Lane Unit 229: Louise D. Jones of Branford to Duncan E. Jones, $175,000 on 09/01/2022. 49 Brookwood Dr: Louis Maresca of Branford to Braydon R. Orndorff, $395,000...
BRANFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
Norwich, CT
Sports
City
Norwich, CT
City
Griswold, CT
City
Killingly, CT
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Girls Volleyball#Norwich Free Academy#The Norwich Tech#Nfa#Ctc#Grasso Tech#Woodstock Academy
FOX 61

Hebron woman wins big for her bread in international competition

LAS VEGAS — A Hebron baker represented Connecticut at the Tiptree World Bread Awards in Las Vegas and brought home hardware. The event was held on Sept. 20 and top bread-baking contestants gathered to show off their skills at the International Baking Industry Exposition, which celebrates 15 different categories of bread.
HEBRON, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Armed intruder report prompts lockdown at Windham High School

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Windham High School dismissed students early Wednesday following a shelter-in-place order from police that locked down all other Windham Public Schools — the third threat to a Connecticut school in two days. Windham Superintendent Tracy Youngberg released the following update on the ongoing situation: “Windham High School will be dismissing early […]
WINDHAM, CT
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wanderwisdom.com

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut

I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
WATERFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Fair Haven Oyster Co. hits the sweet spot of refined yet relaxed coastal fare

In a marina parking lot, a little cottage painted a pleasing slate blue stands against a backdrop of the Quinnipiac River, and steepled trees beyond. Sunset trails rosy fingers across the towers of rain clouds now passed, distracting my attention from the menu at the new Fair Haven Oyster Co. The restaurant is the brainchild of reigning Connecticut Chef of the Year Emily Mingrone. It opened this summer, but the shoreline seafood concept has been on her mind since before accolades and success made it possible.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland

TOLLAND – A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84. David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.
TOLLAND, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Lights Celebration Slated for Sept. 30

You’re invited: the town will be hosting a celebration of the new ballfield lights at Old Saybrook High School on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. It’s hard to find a more iconic image of high school life than heading to watch a football or soccer team playing under the lights on an autumn night. However, until this year, that wasn’t a reality for Old Saybrook residents. But thanks to a years-long campaign and many generous donors, Old Saybrook High School now has lights on their ball fields, and organizers are hoping the community will come celebrate and cheer on the Rams.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25

Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan

EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy