ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

I'm Listening 2022: More guests announced for this year's mental health special

By Maia Kedem, Audacy
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOoek_0i2rU3nn00
Photo credit Audacy

Audacy, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), is proud to announce the sixth annual I’m Listening broadcast happening Wednesday, September 21 from 6PM to 8PM on Audacy stations nationwide and in the free Audacy app. This special event features artists, athletes, and experts sharing honest conversation about their personal experiences with mental health, in our continued effort to raise awareness and support. Because talk saves lives.

Soothe your mind and body with the sounds of Audacy’s I’m Listening Mental Health Mix﻿

As we previously announced, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Vice President Kamala Harris, Lizzo, NFL star Dak Prescott, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, and sportscaster Stephen A. Smith, will all be joining as guests during the mental health special.

Well, being it’s only one day away, we come to you with an exciting announcement of additional guests who will also be joining this year’s broadcast. From artists including Dashboard Confessional, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Jewel, YUNGBLUD, Ellie Goulding, Jelly Roll, and Meg Myers, to experts in the field of mental health such Dr. Chinwe Williams, Dr. Ken Duckworth, Dr. Lydia Isaac, Dr. Ursula Whiteside and National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Director Dr. John Draper. Also Activist Michael Brown, Sr., Former MLB player Drew Robinson, NFL stars Harry Miller, Ricky Williams and Solomon Thomas, and Sportscaster turned podcast host Kenny Mayne will join this year's event.

Once again, this year's broadcast will be co-hosted by TODAY and The Voice's Carson Daly, as well as pioneering psychologist, author, scientist, and founder of the mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA Project, Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble. In addition, AFSP’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Moutier, will be joining Katie Neal, host of Audacy’s nationally syndicated Katie + Company, in studio for the show to respond to listener questions and stories with real-time advice.

Follow now on Audacy to be a part of the show.

Be sure to join us for our special I'm Listening broadcast on Wednesday, September 21 at 6PM on your favorite Audacy station -- and in the free Audacy app.

I’m Listening is Audacy’s commitment to deliver more mental health conversations, resources, and pathways to help. If you are experiencing mental health needs, know that you are not alone. If you are in crisis, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Talk Saves Lives. Find a full list of additional resources here.

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

I’m Listening 2022: In their own words

Co-hosted by Carson Daly and Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble, Audacy’s sixth annual ‘I’m Listening’ broadcast featured wisdom and realness from some of the biggest artists, athletes, and experts surrounding mental health.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Myers
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Kenny Mayne
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Adele
Person
Maren Morris
Outsider.com

Darius Rucker & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stars Chapel Hart Reveal New Single Coming Out Soon

Country star Darius Rucker revealed an exciting new collaboration. He and country girl group Chapel Hart have a new single coming out soon. Chapel Hart was on the most recent season of America’s Got Talent. The trio is made up of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, as well as their cousin Trea Swindle. Chapel Hart earned a golden buzzer with their audition for the show. The ladies performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a response to Dolly Parton’s iconic song, “Jolene.” They amazed the crowd and the judges, and received a golden buzzer from all four judges collectively, along with host Terry Crews, sending them straight through to the live shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Dashboard Confessional#Jelly Roll
soultracks.com

First Listen: Sharon Rae North sings to this "Heart of Mine"

(September 22, 2022) We’ve been following soul and jazz singer Sharon Rae North for a few years now. The talented songstress has always been a great interpreter of soul and jazz classics, and she continues that string with her newest single. “Heart of Mine” was a moderate hit for...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
MLB
Audacy

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is coming: Everything we know

Taylor Swift’s unexpected attendance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards wasn’t the only surprise of the evening. After already taking home 4 awards for her self-directed short film music video for “All To Well (Taylor’s Version),” Tay Tay won the coveted award of the night for Video of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Premiere Night 2: Watch the 9 Best Performances (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 22 continues with Night 2 of the fan-favorite Blind Auditions and this year’s competition is bringing a variety of talent forward. Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and newbie Camila Cabello, were wowed by the performers during the second half of the premiere which featured singers specializing in different genres such as mariachi, country, and alternative. Before diving too deep into the audition process, the Night 1 competitor, Kate Kalvach finally made her decision, choosing Team Blake for her journey to come on The Voice.
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy