I'm Listening 2022: More guests announced for this year's mental health special

Photo credit Audacy

Audacy, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), is proud to announce the sixth annual I’m Listening broadcast happening Wednesday, September 21 from 6PM to 8PM on Audacy stations nationwide and in the free Audacy app. This special event features artists, athletes, and experts sharing honest conversation about their personal experiences with mental health, in our continued effort to raise awareness and support. Because talk saves lives.

Soothe your mind and body with the sounds of Audacy’s I’m Listening Mental Health Mix﻿

As we previously announced, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Vice President Kamala Harris, Lizzo, NFL star Dak Prescott, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, and sportscaster Stephen A. Smith, will all be joining as guests during the mental health special.

Well, being it’s only one day away, we come to you with an exciting announcement of additional guests who will also be joining this year’s broadcast. From artists including Dashboard Confessional, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Jewel, YUNGBLUD, Ellie Goulding, Jelly Roll, and Meg Myers, to experts in the field of mental health such Dr. Chinwe Williams, Dr. Ken Duckworth, Dr. Lydia Isaac, Dr. Ursula Whiteside and National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Director Dr. John Draper. Also Activist Michael Brown, Sr., Former MLB player Drew Robinson, NFL stars Harry Miller, Ricky Williams and Solomon Thomas, and Sportscaster turned podcast host Kenny Mayne will join this year's event.

Once again, this year's broadcast will be co-hosted by TODAY and The Voice's Carson Daly, as well as pioneering psychologist, author, scientist, and founder of the mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA Project, Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble. In addition, AFSP’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Moutier, will be joining Katie Neal, host of Audacy’s nationally syndicated Katie + Company, in studio for the show to respond to listener questions and stories with real-time advice.

Follow now on Audacy to be a part of the show.

Be sure to join us for our special I'm Listening broadcast on Wednesday, September 21 at 6PM on your favorite Audacy station -- and in the free Audacy app.

I’m Listening is Audacy’s commitment to deliver more mental health conversations, resources, and pathways to help. If you are experiencing mental health needs, know that you are not alone. If you are in crisis, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Talk Saves Lives. Find a full list of additional resources here.