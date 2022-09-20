ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Reports: Plane of migrants heading to Delaware didn’t show Tuesday

By Sydney Kalich, Katie Smith
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKUf7_0i2rTxk500

( NewsNation ) — A plane of migrants believed to be traveling to Delaware, near where President Joe Biden owns a home, did not show up in the state Tuesday, according to reporting by USA Today.

White House officials had confirmed earlier in the day Tuesday that they were monitoring the situation. And, FlightRadar24 and NewsWeek previously reported that the migrants going to Delaware were on the same aircraft used to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard . Newsweek reported that the plane was scheduled to leave Texas on Tuesday morning before flying to Florida, experiencing a layover, then heading to Sussex County, Delaware. The airport is less than an hour drive from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Biden has a home.

According to USA Today , the plane and the migrants did not show up at the airport Tuesday.

“We have no reports of anyone arriving at this point,” Jill Fredel of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services told the outlet.

Reporters asked Biden about situation earlier Tuesday after the president spoke about the DISCLOSE Act.

“He should come visit,” Biden said — seemingly referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — before exiting the room. “We have a beautiful shoreline.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a news briefing that administration is “coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims.”

Border encounters hit record 2 million in a single year

Jean-Pierre went on to call the situation “a political stunt” by DeSantis.

Last week, DeSantis’ office sent two flights to Martha’s Vineyard, saying they were part of the state’s “relocation program” that intends to send migrants to “sanctuary destinations.”

Monday, a Texas sheriff opened an investigation into the migrant flights sent by DeSantis to Martha’s Vineyard.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, an elected Democrat, said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges. He also did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time a law enforcement official has said they would look into the flights.

“I believe there is some criminal activity involved here,” Salazar said. “But at present we are trying to keep an open mind and we are going to investigate to find out what exact laws were broken if that does turn out to be the case.”

Bused, flown migrants can live in the US for now — here’s why

DeSantis’ office responded with a statement that said the migrants had been given more options to succeed in Massachusetts.

“Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and ‘left to fend for themselves,’” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said. “Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected.”

The relocation crisis began in spring, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C ., and New York City, in response to Biden’s decision to lift a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted migrant entry numbers. Abbott recently began busing migrants to Chicago.

Last week, migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence

CBP announced Monday that for the first time ever, the total number of migrant encounters at the southern border has surpassed 2 million in a single fiscal year. Border Patrol agents encountered more than 203,000 migrants in August alone, according to the latest figures released Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Two people shot in early Saturday morning shooting

Erie City Police were called to East 10th Street and Hess Avenue overnight for a reported shooting. According to Erie City Police, the call came in around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, police found two males had been shot and were transported to UPMC Hamot. Police have no suspects, and they continue to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

SNAP benefits see expanded eligibility

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth has increased its income threshold for SNAP benefits. Following the increase, an additional 174,000 households will be newly eligible for SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) and can receive an average of $63 per month. “Being able to eat and nourish yourself every day is one of the most essential building […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Delaware Government
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

Vehicle drives into convenience store on Cherry street

(Erie, Pennsylvania) — One person is unharmed after driving into the front of a convenience store. This happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. According to Erie Police, a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause is under investigation.
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
YourErie

DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday. But he has […]
FLORIDA STATE
YourErie

Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital

An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Ne White House#New York City#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Usa Today#Newsweek
YourErie

Walmart goes on hiring spree, plans to hire 40,000

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTAJ) — Walmart announced that they plan to hire 40,000 U.S. associates for the upcoming holiday season and beyond, they announced on Wednesday. Walmart said they will be hiring for a variety of seasonal and full-time positions across the country. They said they’ll start by offering additional hours to current associates who want […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YourErie

Car crashes into Wabtec fence overnight

One person is in the hospital after an overnight wreck. This happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when a car crashed through the fence at Webtec located along East Lake Road. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
YourErie

Why is a NASA spacecraft crashing into an asteroid?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away. A spacecraft named Dart will zero in on the asteroid Monday, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YourErie

Reports called for a shooting outside Bogey’s Tavern

Erie City Police were called to Bogey’s Tavern at 2015 Buffalo Road for a shooting outside the bar. The first call came in around 11 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot after a reported fight outside the bar. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy