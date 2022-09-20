Read full article on original website
Trial continues Wednesday in custody battle over Heather Mack's daughter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The custody battle continues over Heather Mack's daughter.Mack is the Oak Park woman who spent seven years in an Indonesian prison for her role in her mother's murder. She's now in an Illinois prison.While behind bars Mack gave birth to her daughter, Stella.Four people are seeking custody including Stella's grandmother, Kia Walker.Walker will continue testifying today when the case picks back up at one this afternoon on zoom.
Woman accused of shoving her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan is denied bail
A suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive, officials said. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder...
Gizmodo
Chicago’s Tap Water Contaminated With Lead, Analysis Finds
Chicago residents are being exposed to lead through their tap water. One in 20 tap water tests in Chicago have found lead levels at or above U.S. government limits, according to an analysis of city’s water data conducted by the Guardian. The levels were about a third more lead than allowed in bottled water, according to the Guardian.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Red flags abound in the implementation of the Safe-T Act
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/21/2022): This week, St. Senator John Curran (R-Downers Grove) -former assistant Cook County state’s attorney- joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to debunk the half-truths surrounding the Safe-T Act and offer up a sobering view of what will happen when the law goes into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, abolishing the cash bail system in Illinois. Curran also explains the goals of the the Pretrial Implementation Task Force formed by the Supreme Court, of which he is a member. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
MetroHealth’s new CEO led ‘transformation’ at major Chicago hospital
MetroHealth's newly announced CEO has led transformational changes at a major Chicago hospital system. Airica Steed is the current executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sinai Chicago Health System and president of Mount Sinai and Sinai Children's Hospital. She'll assume the president and CEO roles at MetroHealth on Jan. 1, 2023, succeeding retiring CEO Dr. Akram Boutrous, according to a news release from MetroHealth.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago children's hospital ups security after 'Libs of TikTok' social post
CHICAGO - Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago is increasing its security after their Gender Development Program was targeted on Twitter. An account called "Libs of TikTok" has criticized children's hospitals nationwide, including Lurie's, for their care of transgender young people. A spokesperson from Lurie’s told the Chicago Tribune the hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said. This would allow...
Nurse shortage could reach more than 1M by end of year
The projected deficit could be more than 1 million nurses by the end of the year.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Tylenol murders: A look back 40 years later Pt. 2
CHICAGO - This month marks 40 years since seven Chicago-area residents died of poisoning after taking Tylenol capsules laced with cyanide. In all those years, no one has ever been charged with the murders. In part two of a special report, FOX 32’s Dane Placko talks with three former federal...
evanstonroundtable.com
Woman’s death near ETHS ruled a suicide
The woman whose body was found Tuesday outside Evanston Township High School died by suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday afternoon. After an autopsy, the medical examiner’s office ruled the death was caused by multiple self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck. Before releasing the cause...
FOXBusiness
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tells McDonald's CEO to 'educate himself' after he warns of rising crime
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired back at the CEO of McDonald’s after he highlighted the difficulty rising crime in the city has caused for his business, telling him he needs to "educate himself" on the matter. "I think what would have been helpful is for the McDonald's CEO to...
starvedrock.media
Cook County introduces domestic violence program
(The Center Square) – Chicago city officials announced the start of a $5 million domestic violence program to provide resources to victims. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Cook County Justice Advisory Council announced the plan last week and said the program is funded through federal tax funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Cooper Roberts, boy paralyzed in parade shooting, returns home
Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old who was severely injured during a fatal shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, is back home. He had several surgeries and months of rehabilitation after being paralyzed from the waist down.
Chicago building that exploded has history of inspection failures, alleged code violations
The I-Team has found the building failed its most recent inspection in February 2020.
wbrc.com
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
wlsam.com
Paul Vallas on Chicago Safety and the Overrun 911 System
Ramblin’ Ray, in for John Howell, speaks with Paul Vallas, Chicago mayoral candidate and former CEO of Chicago Public Schools. They discuss the violent weekend in Chicago, including 62 shootings, and the delays in the 911 response. Vallas speaks on his ideas regarding what needs to change in the city, how the policing should be done, and the overrun 911 system.
Parents, Advocates Want Special Education Classroom Assistants in Required Meetings
Chicago Public Schools’ policy states special education classroom assistants can be invited to individualized education program meetings — a legally required conference for students with disabilities. But local activists and parents say this policy isn’t widely known or enforced, and some think CPS discourages the assistants from participating....
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Announce Massive Financial Fraud Scheme Connected to COVID Relief Program
The Joliet Police Department along with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Labor have announced the arrests or indictments of 25 individuals who are said to be involved with extensive financial crimes connected to the Paycheck Protection Program. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act , the US federal government established the $953 billion Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 to assist specific businesses, self-employed individuals, sole proprietors, specific nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses in continuing to pay their employees.
