UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence.

Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and early 40s with multiple stab wounds. Police say they provided first aid while establishing a containment area.

With the help of patrol officers, K-9 units and drone teams, police were able to find the suspect — a 15-year-old boy — within a few blocks from the scene at a nearby construction site.

Police say the teenager was arrested and taken without incident to the police station for questioning.

After an investigation, Detectives determined the West Valley teen entered the home through an unlocked door. Taylorsville Police Sergeant Jake Hill said, “We believe he entered the home with the intent to commit an assault.”

“Once inside the home, the suspect encountered two homeowners, a husband and wife, asleep in their bed and he allegedly began assaulting the man with a knife,” Taylorsville police said in a release. “The woman fled but the suspect followed and began assaulting her on a neighbor’s front porch.”

The couple’s neighbor called 911 at about the same time the woman’s husband called police from their home.

The teenager fled the scene before police initially arrived.

The couple was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say the two have gone through extensive medical care and are both in stable condition and expected to live. Police say a child was also in the home at the time of the attack but was unharmed and didn’t come into contact with the teenager.

Detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses before booking the teen into detention on multiple felony charges including assault and burglary. Detectives determined the teen had no relationship or prior encounters with the Taylorsville couple.

