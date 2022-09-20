ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen

By Derick Fox
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0ms4_0i2rTsKS00

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence.

Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and early 40s with multiple stab wounds. Police say they provided first aid while establishing a containment area.

Provo church vandalized in alleged burglary

With the help of patrol officers, K-9 units and drone teams, police were able to find the suspect — a 15-year-old boy — within a few blocks from the scene at a nearby construction site.

Police say the teenager was arrested and taken without incident to the police station for questioning.

After an investigation, Detectives determined the West Valley teen entered the home through an unlocked door. Taylorsville Police Sergeant Jake Hill said, “We believe he entered the home with the intent to commit an assault.”

“Once inside the home, the suspect encountered two homeowners, a husband and wife, asleep in their bed and he allegedly began assaulting the man with a knife,” Taylorsville police said in a release. “The woman fled but the suspect followed and began assaulting her on a neighbor’s front porch.”

The couple’s neighbor called 911 at about the same time the woman’s husband called police from their home.

The teenager fled the scene before police initially arrived.

Utah ranks fourth in nation in happiness, but signs show declining well-being

The couple was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police say the two have gone through extensive medical care and are both in stable condition and expected to live. Police say a child was also in the home at the time of the attack but was unharmed and didn’t come into contact with the teenager.

Detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses before booking the teen into detention on multiple felony charges including assault and burglary. Detectives determined the teen had no relationship or prior encounters with the Taylorsville couple.

ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE: Teen stabs couple in Taylorsville home

September 20, 2022 // 8:53 a.m.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville couple has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in their home on Tuesday morning.

At about 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police responded to a call near 4800 Simper Lane. Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department told ABC4 that the couple awoke to find a 15-year-old boy in their home.

According to police, the woman managed to get away with multiple stab wounds and find shelter in her neighbor’s house where she called 911.

Man arrested with over 2 pounds of meth on I-15

Police say both the man and woman have serious but not life-threatening injuries. The boy reportedly has no relation to the Taylorsville couple and is currently being interviewed after being caught by police.

Taylorsville, UT
Crime & Safety
Jake Hill
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

