ESPN computer reveals college football's best and worst teams

By James Parks
 2 days ago

We're only three weeks into the college football season, but have already seen enough where some teams have distinguished themselves on the field, whether that be good or bad.

Sixteen of the AP top 25 teams are undefeated through three games and there's plenty of movement in the polls from week to week as schools jockey for position.

Which are the best and worst teams in college football so far this season? Let's see the results, according to the College Football Power Index computer prediction model.

College football's best team

Georgia: College football's top ranked team

No real debates around this one, as reigning College Football Playoff national champion Georgia places No. 1 on the football power index.

Although it did take the index two weeks longer than most other rankings to jump the Bulldogs into the pole position. Just last week, Georgia was No. 3 on the index, but jumped 2 spots after its big win over South Carolina.

FPI projects Georgia will have the nation's best scoring margin, predicting it will win games by an average of 29.2 points per game each week, edging out Alabama at plus-28.8 ppg and Ohio State at plus-26.6 ppg.

The computer estimates Georgia will win 11.9 games this season , and boasts a national-best 79.8 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, a 52.9 percent shot to make the national title game, and a 30.8 percent chance to win it.

College football's worst team

That unhappy honor goes to the New Mexico State Aggies, which place No. 131 overall on the computer's college football rankings this week.

The index projects the Aggies will win 2.9 games this season. So far, the team is 0-4, losing by a combined 147-32, including a 66-0 drubbing at the hands of Wisconsin. NM State's losing streak is currently the third-longest in college football (4). Colorado State (9) is the worst.

However, the index does predict that six other teams will finish with fewer wins, including three Power 5 clubs: Georgia Tech (2.5 wins), Northwestern (2.4 wins), and Colorado (0.9 wins, the nation's fewest).

But the index suspects the Aggies will have the worst per-game scoring margin, projecting they will lose games by a national-worst 24.9 points on average each week.

