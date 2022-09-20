ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bitcoin Cash#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Microstrategy Buys#Cu
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
TheStreet

Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet

Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
u.today

Bitcoin Price: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dispels Age-Long Myth on What Drives BTC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsz.com

Ravencoin Price Prediction: Will RVN Show a Similar Rally to BTC?

Ravencoin is a forked version of Bitcoin which uses the same UTXO model of the main blockchain. Bitcoin provided a huge rally in the last two years, so many people expect a similar rally from Ravencoin. However, many experts think macroeconomic factors will play a vital role in the next few years.
u.today

XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists

cryptobriefing.com

What Prevents Large Validators From Taking Over Ethereum?

Ethereum’s upgrade to Proof-of-Stake has sparked concerns over the network’s resiliency against 51% attacks. The top four staking entities account for 59.6% of the total staked ETH. However, user-activated soft forks (UASFs) ensure that bad actors cannot take over the network, no matter how big their stake. Proof-of-Stake...
bitcoinmagazine.com

MicroStrategy Buys $6 Million In Bitcoin Amid Market Rout

MicroStrategy has acquired a fresh batch of bitcoin despite the ongoing market rout. The software company led by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor added 301 BTC to its holdings in a purchase that cost about $6 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The buy is the...
