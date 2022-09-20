Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
Investors are anxious about this week's Federal Reserve meeting.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Hitting $100,000 Is a ‘Matter of Time’, Says Bloomberg Analyst
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone has reiterated he believes that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will hit the $100,000 mark. Per the analyst, it’s a “matter of time” until the cryptocurrency reaches six figures. In an interview with Kitco News, McGlone noted that Bitcoin’s...
u.today
Bitcoin Price: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dispels Age-Long Myth on What Drives BTC
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Realistic Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Forecast, According to Crypto Trader Jason Pizzino
A popular analyst and trader is predicting a final capitulation phase for Bitcoin (BTC) before the king crypto could realistically bottom out. In a new video, crypto strategist Jason Pizzino tells his 275,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin has failed to follow through on a classic bottom pattern and now looks poised to print a new bear market low.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
cryptonewsz.com
Ravencoin Price Prediction: Will RVN Show a Similar Rally to BTC?
Ravencoin is a forked version of Bitcoin which uses the same UTXO model of the main blockchain. Bitcoin provided a huge rally in the last two years, so many people expect a similar rally from Ravencoin. However, many experts think macroeconomic factors will play a vital role in the next few years.
u.today
XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists
cryptobriefing.com
What Prevents Large Validators From Taking Over Ethereum?
Ethereum’s upgrade to Proof-of-Stake has sparked concerns over the network’s resiliency against 51% attacks. The top four staking entities account for 59.6% of the total staked ETH. However, user-activated soft forks (UASFs) ensure that bad actors cannot take over the network, no matter how big their stake. Proof-of-Stake...
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
MicroStrategy Buys $6 Million In Bitcoin Amid Market Rout
MicroStrategy has acquired a fresh batch of bitcoin despite the ongoing market rout. The software company led by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor added 301 BTC to its holdings in a purchase that cost about $6 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The buy is the...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Blasts Ethereum As A ‘Centralized Ponzi Scheme’ As ETH’s Supply Increases Post-Merge
One of Bitcoin’s most vocal advocates, Max Keiser, has once again criticized ethereum in the wake of the much-anticipated upgrade to the world’s second-largest crypto by market value. “ETH Is A Useless Ponzi”. Max Keiser is not a fan of Ethereum, even after one of the most impressive...
