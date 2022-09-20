ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Police: 1 dead after Boone County crash

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash in Boone County.

Investigators said Travis Jacob Freas was driving on North Bend Road just north of Gateway Boulevard in Hebron around 8:15 a.m. Monday when he collided with another vehicle.

Both vehicles lost control and ended up on the side of the road.

Freas' car struck a telephone pole, police said in a press release.

According to first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person involved sustained only minor injuries.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Sheriff: Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal vehicle crash in Butler County
PD: 1 dead after Wednesday crash on I-275 near I-74
1 dead, 3 in serious condition after early morning downtown crash involving Slingshot

