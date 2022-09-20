John Allen Cowles, 78, of Cave City, formerly of Memphis Tennessee passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Cave City. He was born June 3, 1944, in Charleston Pennsylvania to John Cowles and Rose Comfort Cowles. He was a police officer for the University of Memphis. He was also a Sheriff’s Reservist for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. As a volunteer, he spoke to students about the dangers of drinking and driving. He was also a member of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and a registered Emergency Medical Volunteer.

CAVE CITY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO