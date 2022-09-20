Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Veteran help wanted: 30+ employers hiring NC military and spouses
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Honoring our heroes goes well beyond Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July, especially in a state with more than 640,000 veterans -- an estimated 8% of the population -- who are highly desired the employee-focused jobs market. Circle Oct. 7 on the calendar --...
GCS school admin attacked by a student, officials say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student attacked a school administrator Wednesday, according to Guilford County Schools. It happened at Lucy Ragsdale High School in Jamestown. School leaders said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the school district's policy. The grade level of the student is unknown at...
wfmynews2.com
'It's past due'| A couple in their 70s receives free home improvements thanks to 2 Greensboro organizations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aging gracefully can be difficult when your home is a safety hazard. This week realtors with the Greensboro Realtor Association are volunteering to help a couple in their 70s make needed safety improvements to their home. 76-year-old Lorenza Wilson and his wife have lived in their...
Is this text real? Some of it is.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know viewer Cathy sent a text and if it was real. First, let me just say, the scammers are so good, they put just enough real information in their text to throw you off. The text starts with: Hi, I’m Jake Harris, spokesman...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday. Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.
How to get your landlord to make repairs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
Greensboro church voted out by Southern Baptist Convention had already voted to leave…23 years ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Southern Baptist Convention’s top administrative body voted to sever ties with some churches Wednesday, including one in Greensboro. One problem though: that church hadn’t claimed affiliation with the Southern Baptist Convention in 23 years. The church is College Park Baptist on Walker Avenue, just across the street from UNCG. The […]
triad-city-beat.com
A GSO abortion clinic volunteer was hit by a protester’s car in June. Now, she’s fighting to keep the clinic safe.
Featured photo: Kirstin Cassell has been volunteering as a clinic escort for about five years. (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Nightmares, flashbacks, insomnia. Kirstin Cassell is a trained trauma therapist who can quickly identify symptoms of a trauma response in not just her clients, but also in herself. So when she started experiencing these issues back in June, she wasn’t that surprised.
Guilford County voter drive aims to get those with felony convictions registered
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County voter drive is working to get those on probation, parole or post release supervision registered to vote. The drive is being held at the Guilford County Courthouse Plaza in High Point and Greensboro on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. through October 13th.
triad-city-beat.com
To their own beat: Annual Guilford Native American Association Pow Wow is a celebration of resilience
“For three days in September, this is our sacred ground,” says Pow Wow chairperson Jennifer Baxter Revels as she stands under a burgundy fabric shelter on a mild Saturday afternoon at Jaycee Park in Greensboro. Meandering up a winding path through dappled sunlight, visitors to the 45th Annual Guilford...
WAVY News 10
The race tightens: Beasley closes in on Budd in latest North Carolina Senate poll
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Democrat Cheri Beasley has gained more ground in her bid to overtake Republican Ted Budd in their race to be the next senator from North Carolina, even though many voters say they expect her ultimately to lose. Budd in May led Beasley by 6.8 percentage...
3 people in Chapel Hill scammed out of more than $73,000 in a matter of days
"These scammers are really good. That's why they keep doing these scams," Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said.
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
Losing ACC headquarters is a bummer, but there are still so many reasons to love Greensboro: Ben Briscoe's My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Talk about one of the worst-kept secrets in college sports. After all the rumors, the ACC confirmed they will move headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte. It's not that big of an economic impact, about 50 jobs transferring from our area. Plus Greensboro will still get to host tournaments.
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Kernersville woman restarts program honoring vets with flight to DC
COLFAX, N.C. — Alison Huber of Kernersville is one of this year's Salute to Heroes honorees for her work as executive director of Triad Honor Flight, an organization that arranges flights for local veterans to monuments and memorials in and around Washington D.C. dedicated to military service, free of charge.
Winston-Salem council delays land sale in Happy Hill community
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A community is conflicted over whether or not to sell a nine-acre lot in the Happy Hill area to the Arts Based School. “You never expect to have so much dissension over something that has the potential to do so much good in the neighborhood,” said Winston-Salem City Council member Annette […]
restaurantclicks.com
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
