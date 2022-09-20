NATCHEZ — Natchez native Timothy Givens has released his second movie, The Saloon, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Givens directed his first movie, Mississippi Madam, along with Natchezian Mark Brockway, which debuted in 2017. It tells the story of Nellie Jackson, a benevolent woman who operated a brothel in Natchez. That brothel was a secret to no one, including law enforcement, and came to a tragic end when a rejected customer set it on fire and killed Jackson in the process.

