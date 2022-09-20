ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

VIDEO: Druetta celebrates 100th birthday

NATCHEZ — John Durden Druetta Sr. was born September 21, 1922, in Natchez, to John Antonio and Laura Swayze Druetta and on Wednesday celebrated his 100th birthday. The Druetta family immigrated to the United States in the mid-1860s and soon found their home in Natchez. His parents both died in 1982. His older sister, Laura Elizabeth, died in 1962 at the age of 48. He has one son, John Durden Jr., called “Jay,” who is married to Margaret and resides in Crystal Springs.
Sharon Lynn Davenport

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Sharon Lynn Davenport, 61, of Natchez, who passed away in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church: The Vision Center at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Wilderness Baptist Church Cemetery.
Frank Roberts

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Frank Huitt Roberts, 88, of Natchez, MS who passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family; will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Natchez Church of God in Natchez, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating. Interment will follow at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Meadville, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Darrell Mitchell Longino

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Darrell Longino, 68, of Jackson, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS, will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Nick Hien Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery...
Ernestine Reed Burks

We are sad to announce the passing of Ms. Ernestine Reed Burks of Natchez, Mississippi, on Sept. 12, 2022. Ernestine was born in Natchez. She spent much of her adult life in Chicago, Illinois, where she worked and lived until she returned to Natchez to assist with the care of her mother. She passed peacefully in DeRidder, Louisiana, surrounded by family.
Mable Evans

Funeral services for Mrs. Mable Evans will be on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Elmo Baptist Church in Fayette, MS at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Rev. James Hunsucker will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Elmo Baptist Church on Sept. 21, 2022, from 9 until the time of service at 10 a.m.
Larry James Hawkins

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating, burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Forks of the Roads commemoration set for Saturday

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, Ser Seshsh Ab Heter-Clifford M. Boxley, and others from the Friends of the Forks of the Roads Society, will host a commemoration at the site of the former Forks of the Roads Slave market at 232 St. Catherine St. Beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing...
It’s here! New playground equipment arrives in Natchez

NATCHEZ — Long-anticipated new playground equipment rolled off of a semi-tractor trailer at Duncan Park on Wednesday morning and a little later at Osceola Park. For Sanora Cole, the city’s director of parks and recreation, it was an exciting sight. She was witnessing more than a year of hard work and planning for new playground equipment come to fruition.
Free smartphone, tablet giveaway today at Co-Lin Natchez

Neighborhood Wireless Outreach Program is hosting a free tablet and smartphone giveaway at Copiah Lincoln Community College’s Natchez campus from now until 3 p.m. today. The event was shared on the college’s Facebook page. The tablets with data and smartphones with talk, text and data are free for...
Natchez native’s award-winning film The Saloon now streaming on Amazon Prime

NATCHEZ — Natchez native Timothy Givens has released his second movie, The Saloon, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Givens directed his first movie, Mississippi Madam, along with Natchezian Mark Brockway, which debuted in 2017. It tells the story of Nellie Jackson, a benevolent woman who operated a brothel in Natchez. That brothel was a secret to no one, including law enforcement, and came to a tragic end when a rejected customer set it on fire and killed Jackson in the process.
Weather Forecast: September 22, 2022

NATCHEZ — Hurricane Fiona rages in the gulf and the Miss-Lou heats up with the return of second summer. Natchez is forecast to have a high of 97 under a bright and sunny sky with a heat index reaching 101. There will be a NE wind blowing 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Thursday night will be clear with a low of 73 and a NNE wind around 5-to-10 mph.
Green Wave look to avenge Holy War loss

NATCHEZ — Coming off an impressive win on the road over MHSAA Class 2A Pisgah High School last Friday night, the Cathedral High School Green Wave will play its first home game in three weeks as it welcomes archrival St. Aloysius High School Friday night. Kickoff between the MAIS...
APPREHENDED: Concordia Parish detectives arrest suspected child predator

VIDALIA — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a Denham Springs man wanted for contacting a minor online and making plans to meet them at a hotel room. Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, has been arrested and charged by CPSO with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor as well as contractor fraud charges through Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
