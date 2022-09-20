ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

MassLive.com

Charges dropped against Shelley Richmond Joseph, judge accused of helping defendant evade ICE

Federal prosecutors will drop their charges against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade federal immigration authorities in her courthouse, and she will instead go before a state judicial conduct panel, officials announced Thursday. U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha said his office reached an agreement...
Fitchburg, MA
Worcester, MA
Daily Voice

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Lowell Man On Gun, Drug & Driving Offenses

A 47-year-old man from Lowell was arrested on several gun, drug and driving offenses during a routine traffic stop in Tewksbury, authorities said. Daniel DiGiovanni was arrested after a Tewksbury Police detective noticed him driving a vehicle with an expired registration around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 suspects indicted in connection with 2022 murder in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampden County grand jury has indicted two suspects in connection with a murder in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 22-year-old Armando Rodriguez and 32-year-old Angel Aponte-Rivera, both of Springfield, were indicted on a murder charge. Springfield Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Colby Dowling of Lakeville killed in Taunton shooting, Bristol DA says

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Taunton that killed a 26-year-old woman Wednesday night. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders located the victim, later identified as Colby Dowling, 26, of Lakeville. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
TAUNTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Downtown Arrest Two Suspects on Firearm and Drug Related Charges

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston inmate accused of attacking caseworker, threatening to have jail staff killed

BOSTON — An inmate with a history of assault is now accused of attacking a caseworker and threatening to have staffers at a jail in Boston killed. Ahmad Maiden, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, disturbing a correctional institution, and threats, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke man arrested in Springfield SVU investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested by the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Wednesday morning for sexual assault charges that took place over the past several years. Officials said that the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit under Captain Brian Keenan, Holyoke Police Department, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

