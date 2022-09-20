Read full article on original website
Fitchburg Man Gets Nearly 2 Years In Prison After Admitting To Role In Drug Ring: DOJ
A 43-year-old Fitchburg man will spend nearly two years in jail after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, a federal judge ruled. Kevin Martinez was sentenced to 22 months behind bars followed by six years of supervised release for his role in a large fentanyl, heroin, crack, and cocaine trafficking operation, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.
Lowell man sentenced to jail for defrauding MassHealth
A Lowell man was found guilty in connection with a scheme to submit false claims to MassHealth for Personal Care Attendant services that were not rendered.
Maine Man Arrested on Firearm, Drug Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - Worcester Police arrested a man on Wednesday with an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Maine. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer saw Jordan Waterman, 31, walking on Main Street on Wednesday. When the officer with a K-9 unit exited the cruiser, Waterman ran. K-9 Beebs...
Charges dropped against Shelley Richmond Joseph, judge accused of helping defendant evade ICE
Federal prosecutors will drop their charges against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade federal immigration authorities in her courthouse, and she will instead go before a state judicial conduct panel, officials announced Thursday. U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha said his office reached an agreement...
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Lowell Man On Gun, Drug & Driving Offenses
A 47-year-old man from Lowell was arrested on several gun, drug and driving offenses during a routine traffic stop in Tewksbury, authorities said. Daniel DiGiovanni was arrested after a Tewksbury Police detective noticed him driving a vehicle with an expired registration around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports.
Suspects in Rashad Taylor killing indicted for murder, held without bail
Two suspects have been indicted by the Hampden County Grand Jury in connection to the killing of 41-year-old Rashad Taylor who was shot and killed in Springfield in late June, according to the Hampden County DA’s office. Armando Rodriguez, 22, of Springfield, and Angel Aponte-Rivera, 32, of Springfield have...
Lawmakers take tour of state prison where a correction officer was attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Lawmakers spent the afternoon in MCI Shirley learning more about what happened when a correction officer was attacked in August. The state says Matthew Tidman was attacked from behind by an inmate in the medium-security facility. Correctional Officer Tidman was on patrol near the gym inside...
Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
Worcester 'Career' Criminal With 2 First Names Gets 16 Years In Prison: DOJ
A federal judge sentenced a 41-year-old convicted drug trafficker with a history of convictions to 16 years in prison earlier this month, authorities said. Officers arrested him after finding his stash hidden inside a wall at an apartment complex. Daniel Donald of Worcester was convicted last year of possession with...
State police arrest man in possession of firearm with destroyed serial number
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man who was in possession of a gun with a destroyed serial number. Police said they discovered the firearm after a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Exeter at about 12:10 a.m. Troopers arrested 33-year-old Rafael...
2 suspects indicted in connection with 2022 murder in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampden County grand jury has indicted two suspects in connection with a murder in Springfield. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 22-year-old Armando Rodriguez and 32-year-old Angel Aponte-Rivera, both of Springfield, were indicted on a murder charge. Springfield Police...
8-year fugitive suspect in Boston shooting arrested in Chicago, police say
After evading authorities for eight years, an Ethiopian man was arrested after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois in connection with a 2014 Roxbury shooting, police said. Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, arrested Diriye...
Colby Dowling of Lakeville killed in Taunton shooting, Bristol DA says
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Taunton that killed a 26-year-old woman Wednesday night. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Taunton police received a 911 call from an apartment at 52 Tremont Street regarding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders located the victim, later identified as Colby Dowling, 26, of Lakeville. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers Downtown Arrest Two Suspects on Firearm and Drug Related Charges
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Boston inmate accused of attacking caseworker, threatening to have jail staff killed
BOSTON — An inmate with a history of assault is now accused of attacking a caseworker and threatening to have staffers at a jail in Boston killed. Ahmad Maiden, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery on a correctional facility employee, disturbing a correctional institution, and threats, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
Man who robbed Seekonk Wendy’s employee at gunpoint sentenced to life under ‘habitual criminal’ law
A Boston man who held a Seekonk Wendy’s employee at gunpoint and robbed her was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after being convicted following a week-long trial in Fall River Superior Court. Todd Johnson, 61, was convicted by a jury of armed and masked robbery and kidnapping. He...
Holyoke man arrested in Springfield SVU investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested by the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Wednesday morning for sexual assault charges that took place over the past several years. Officials said that the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit under Captain Brian Keenan, Holyoke Police Department, and...
Chicopee man settles civil lawsuit against Nathan Bill’s bar over 2015 brawl
SPRINGFIELD - A victim of a 2015 bar brawl that erupted with off-duty police outside Nathan Bill’s pub has settled a $1.1 million civil lawsuit for an undisclosed amount, days shy of a trial in Hampden Superior Court. H. Paul Cumby, 54, of Chicopee, sued the bar and its...
Brockton police officer fatally shoots puppy in the head, claiming self-defense
The Brockton Police Department has launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting last week in which an officer fatally shot a 1-year-old puppy in the head in what the department claims was an act of self-defense. The Brockton Police Department said the officer, who was not identified, was responding to...
