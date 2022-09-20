Read full article on original website
Related
fsu.edu
Alisa Duke selected as Max Carraway Employee of the Year
Alisa Duke, assistant director of career services at the Florida State University College of Law, is the 2022 winner of the Max Carraway Employee of the Year Award. Duke won the appreciation of colleagues and the attention of FSU President Richard McCullough, who selected her for the honor, for her service to students and contribution to the college’s reputation as a top-tier law school.
fsu.edu
FSU College of Education to celebrate alumni excellence at annual Distinguished Alumni Awards
The Florida State University College of Education has named its Distinguished Alumni for 2022, and the college will recognize five individuals for their achievements in the field during its Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23. “Even though the college began the Distinguished Alumni Awards in 1985, every year...
fsu.edu
‘Coming full circle’: FSU film school alumnus to screen award-winning ‘1982’ at Ruby Diamond
A heralded Florida State University film school alumnus will return to campus to present his latest celebrated film. Oualid Mouaness is the award-winning director, writer and producer of “1982,” a life-affirming coming-of-age tale that has been recognized at multiple global film festivals, including Cannes. The film encapsulates love...
Comments / 0