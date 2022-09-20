Alisa Duke, assistant director of career services at the Florida State University College of Law, is the 2022 winner of the Max Carraway Employee of the Year Award. Duke won the appreciation of colleagues and the attention of FSU President Richard McCullough, who selected her for the honor, for her service to students and contribution to the college’s reputation as a top-tier law school.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO