South Florida home sales continued falling in August, as rising rates and still-growing prices kept buyers on the sidelines. Closed dollar volume across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties totaled $4.7 billion, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which counts sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. Residential sales have been on the decline, as mortgage rates continue to rise and affordability continues to be a major issue for buyers.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO