therealdeal.com
Development bonanza: Four Miami projects nab approval
Miami’s skyline continues to fill up. Four proposed Miami projects won approvals on Wednesday, but one developer’s planned tower hit a snag during a city board meeting. Related Group and Merrimac Ventures’ condominium at Miami Worldcenter, AMLI Residential’s second apartment project in Miami, Rilea Group’s mid-rise rental building near the airport, and Terra and AB Asset Management’s Coconut Grove apartments scored approvals from the Miami Urban Development Review Board.
Busch family partners with Assouline Capital to buy Red South Beach hotel
Tom Assouline and members of the Busch beer family hope to make a splash in Miami Beach with their purchase of the Red South Beach hotel for $33 million. A joint venture of Assouline Capital and Busch Real Estate, led by August “Gussie” Busch, paid $300,000 per key for the 110-room hotel at 3010 Collins Avenue, they said. Michael Dell’s MSD Partners provided an undisclosed amount of financing.
Robert Rivani’s Black Lion snags One Thousand Museum restaurant space
On the prowl for South Florida retail condo properties, Robert Rivani nabbed prime restaurant space at One Thousand Museum. Black Lion Investment Group, Rivani’s Los Angeles-based firm, paid $6.4 million for the 6,500-square-foot commercial condo on the ground floor of the luxury condominium at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard. The seller...
Home sales fall over 20% in August across South Florida
South Florida home sales continued falling in August, as rising rates and still-growing prices kept buyers on the sidelines. Closed dollar volume across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties totaled $4.7 billion, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, which counts sales recorded on the Multiple Listing Service. Residential sales have been on the decline, as mortgage rates continue to rise and affordability continues to be a major issue for buyers.
Terra, AB Asset plan 174 apartments in Coconut Grove
After embarking on projects throughout Miami-Dade County, David Martin’s Terra is making another play on a market it knows well: Coconut Grove. Miami-based Terra and Miami Beach-based AB Asset Management want to replace The Malone hotel at 2835 Tigertail Avenue in Miami with a five-story apartment building, according to city records. The Residences in the Grove would have 174 units; 24,000 square feet of retail; and 344 parking spaces.
Duncan Hillsley drops $18M on bulk condo purchase of South Miami student housing
Duncan Hillsley Capital dropped $17.5 million on a bulk purchase of condos geared toward college students in South Miami, two months after it settled a lawsuit with the seller. Records show a Delaware LLC linked to the investment firm bought 70 units in Valencia, a 301-unit condo building at 6001...
Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone buys Miami Beach home
Mario Carbone purchased his own slice of Miami Beach real estate, The Real Deal has learned. The Major Food Group co-founder purchased a non-waterfront home on Palm Island, sources said. Property records show Gregory Rumpel, senior managing director of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group, and his wife, Jacqueline, are the sellers of the five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house.
Hot deal for cold storage: Truist buys, leases back Quirch Foods’ Medley site
Truist Securities paid $59.4 million for a national food distributor’s cold storage facility in Medley. An entity managed by Allison Mcleod, a managing director for the Atlanta-based investment banking firm, acquired the 178,000-square-foot warehouse at 7600 Northwest 82nd Place, records show. Led by CEO John Gregg, Truist Securities is part of Charlotte-based Truist Financial.
Jade Signature closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
Condo sales volume in Miami-Dade County rose last week, while the average price declined. Sales totaled $107.9 million, above the $91.2 million from the week prior. The average sale price of $714,000 fell below the $754,000 a week earlier. Price ranges of the top 10 sales stayed relatively stable, from...
Curaleaf’s second biggest shareholder buys oceanfront Sunny Isles condo
Billionaire Andrey Blokh bought an oceanfront unit at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina in Sunny Isles Beach. Blokh, a Russian-American cannabis investor who is the second-biggest shareholder of Curaleaf, and his wife, Marina Mikhailovna, paid $5.9 million for unit 1103 in the south tower of Estates, at 17909 Collins Avenue, according to property records. Blokh and Curaleaf founder Boris Jordan, a fellow Russian-American billionaire, are said to have built Curaleaf together, Forbes reported.
