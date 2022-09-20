ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times

BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD is searching for a masked man who robbed at gunpoint

Billings police are searching for man described in his 20-30’s, 5’3”-5’6” with a slender build who allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of Grand early Wednesday morning. He was wearing a mask. No injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt....
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Smoke on rims firefighting training

You may see a lot of smoke coming from the rims Wednesday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department is hosting a training at the airport and smoke may be visible between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today on Sept. 21, 2022. Don’t be alarmed.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Elevated Fire Danger in Yellowstone County

Try to avoid outdoor burning, secure trailer chains and avoid any equipment that could spark and don’t drive through dry grasses. With Wednesday’s Cold front, winds are becoming breezy out of the west with hot temps and dry conditions, the NWS said. Do your part not to start a fire during this period of elevated fire concern.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 Seasonal October events in Billings

Plenty of Fall and Halloween fun is happening in the Magic City in October. Plan ahead to get the most out of all that is happening in Billings. Here is a list of a few events happening during October. The Maize at Grandpa’s Farm. The corn maze at Grandpa’s...
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Raising awareness during Falls Prevention Awareness Week

September 18 – 24 is National Falls Prevention Awareness Week, and the Billings Fire Department is taking advantage of the week to bring attention to these incidents. Victoria Hill with the city of Billings reports that 55% of response logs are from falls. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinator for...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

First Interstate Bank & Volunteer Day efforts

First Interstate Bank recently hosted their Volunteer day on September 14, where every branch closed for the afternoon so employees could assist on local community projects. Over 50 projects and more than 400 participants in the Billings market were a part of Volunteer Day last Wednesday. Volunteers helped with two...
BILLINGS, MT

