Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$100K bond set for woman charged with downtown Billings arson fires
Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a woman accused of setting fire to a downtown Billings church and a state correctional facility.
KULR8
Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times
BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
Billings Holiday stores targeted for robberies
Since December 2021, the Billings Holiday stores have been robbed 8 times--more than any other store in the city
Woman charged with attempted murder for Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman accused of shooting a man who reported her to police for stealing his car was charged Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
yourbigsky.com
BPD is searching for a masked man who robbed at gunpoint
Billings police are searching for man described in his 20-30’s, 5’3”-5’6” with a slender build who allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of Grand early Wednesday morning. He was wearing a mask. No injuries reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt....
Man Shot in Intersection on Billings Southside. Suspects Unknown
It's been a wild west weekend in Billings with another shooting reported in the city on Saturday night (9/17). According to social media posts from the Billings Police Department, a shooting was reported at 8:43 pm Saturday at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 30th Street in Billings.
KULR8
Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
Smoke on rims firefighting training
You may see a lot of smoke coming from the rims Wednesday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department is hosting a training at the airport and smoke may be visible between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today on Sept. 21, 2022. Don’t be alarmed.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
yourbigsky.com
Elevated Fire Danger in Yellowstone County
Try to avoid outdoor burning, secure trailer chains and avoid any equipment that could spark and don’t drive through dry grasses. With Wednesday’s Cold front, winds are becoming breezy out of the west with hot temps and dry conditions, the NWS said. Do your part not to start a fire during this period of elevated fire concern.
Will Billings Area Residents Pay More for Electricity This Year?
Montanans are very concerned that their power bill is going to go up, and they're also concerned that the grid could fail in the months ahead- especially as more unreliable power like wind and solar keeps getting put online in place of reliable sources like coal. If you live in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State rejects petition to pull Signal Peak operating permit for Roundup mine
Six conservation organizations, led by the Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council, filed a petition last month to revoke the operating permit for Signal Peak mine.
yourbigsky.com
5 Seasonal October events in Billings
Plenty of Fall and Halloween fun is happening in the Magic City in October. Plan ahead to get the most out of all that is happening in Billings. Here is a list of a few events happening during October. The Maize at Grandpa’s Farm. The corn maze at Grandpa’s...
Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates
I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
yourbigsky.com
Raising awareness during Falls Prevention Awareness Week
September 18 – 24 is National Falls Prevention Awareness Week, and the Billings Fire Department is taking advantage of the week to bring attention to these incidents. Victoria Hill with the city of Billings reports that 55% of response logs are from falls. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinator for...
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
Billings Petroleum Club closes, leaves woman seeking last-minute wedding venue
They booked the Billings Petroleum Club on the 22nd floor of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in August of 2021. According to the club's phones, it shut down permanently on Sept. 13.
yourbigsky.com
First Interstate Bank & Volunteer Day efforts
First Interstate Bank recently hosted their Volunteer day on September 14, where every branch closed for the afternoon so employees could assist on local community projects. Over 50 projects and more than 400 participants in the Billings market were a part of Volunteer Day last Wednesday. Volunteers helped with two...
Comments / 0