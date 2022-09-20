Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.

