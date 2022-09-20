Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight
Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to small fire, dog brought outside for fresh air
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire on Wednesday. This incident happened on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They also said a dog was brought out for some fresh air.
wfxrtv.com
CLEARED: Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
— UPDATE 6:08 p.m.: VDOT is reporting backups because of the multi-vehicle crash at seven miles on Interstate 81 north. UPDATE 5:48 p.m.: VDOT says backups on Interstate 81 north because of the multi-vehicle crash have reached four miles. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT says drivers can expect delays...
WSLS
Crews on scene of crash, overturned car in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A crash in Downtown Roanoke was causing delays Thursday evening. There was one car overturned and another nearby with a damaged front hood and bumper. Authorities said that Roanoke officers were on the scene and EMS was also dispatched to Williamson Road and Kimball near Wells Ave. in Roanoke.
wfirnews.com
Possible development at Evans Spring divides activists and council candidates
Roanoke’s elected leaders stress that there’s no concrete plan to develop Evans Spring. But ever since Roanoke City Council in June voted to pay for a development master plan, a small group of activists has been meeting at a Northwest Roanoke church to strategize. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WHSV
Gloria’s Pupuseria reopens at new location following historic floods in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - August 2020 for Gloria and John Gerber, looks a lot different than September 2022. “It was raining so much. We came here and the place was five feet high [with water],” Gloria said. The Staunton floods destroyed their cozy restaurant two years ago, forcing them...
wfxrtv.com
How to survive in a house fire: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue weigh in
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR NEWS) — After a deadly fire at the Stratford Village Apartments that killed one person, and sent several people to the hospital, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator, Brian Clingenpeel weighs in on how to increase your survival in a house fire. He...
wfxrtv.com
Chief Howard Hall of Roanoke Co. Police announces retirement
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard B. Hall announced Thursday that he will be retiring January 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department for the. past decade,” said Hall. “Everyone in our...
wfxrtv.com
Botetourt ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Roanoke Valley Direct Primary care
Botetourt County, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23, for the Roanoke Valley Direct Primary Care. Organizers say, the event will start at noon, and they will hold an open house from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The open house will be an opportunity to meet Dr. R. Parker Slayton, learn about his new practice, and hear more about Direct Primary Care.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
cbs19news
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
WSET
LUPD investigating 'gel projectile' toy incident that hit individuals on campus
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on Wednesday evening. LUPD said there were two white males driving a black pickup truck who were moving through campus hitting individuals with gel projectiles from a toy. They also said they are aware of...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City officials release video message regarding school threats
UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: Roanoke Police did not respond to WFXR when information was requested but this afternoon Roanoke City Public Schools, the Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Sheriff’s Office released a joint pre-recorded video message. The media was not offered an opportunity to ask questions beforehand. To view the...
wfirnews.com
Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Bedford County
A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run crash in Bedford County. State police say the crash occurred after midnight this morning on Route 460 – less than a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say 26-year-old, Aaron Collins, of Conchord was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle fatally struck him. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.
WSLS
VSP: 26-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A 26-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 460 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:30 a.m. for a report of the crash. Virginia State Police have identified...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office finds cause of deadly fire
— Update: 2:15 a.m. Wednesday— Several people are hurt, roughly 100 displaced, after a late night apartment building fire at Stratford Village Apartments, according to Roanoke Fire and EMS Chief David Hoback. The call came in at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday night,and Chief Hoback said crews arrived just minutes later....
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home introduces urban farm Lynchburg Grows
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is a non-profit seven-acre urban farm dedicated to providing access to fresh, local produce for Lynchburg residents, restaurants, and organizations. Executive Director Shelley Blades joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about this organization, a program called FreshRx and how they employ...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
