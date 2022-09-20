ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, AR

swark.today

ASP Investigation underway of apparant murder-suicide in Logan County

Two separate shooting incidents in Paris (Logan County) earlier today preliminarily appear to be connected as murder-suicide. Local law enforcement authorities have asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incidents. About noontime Paris police officers responded to 1305 East Walnut Street and found George A. Poole, 22, an employee...
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
FORT SMITH, AR
Paris, AR
Arkansas State
Logan County, AR
mypulsenews.com

Mena Police Reports

Heath Spencer, 25, was served with a warrant after a traffic stop on 10th Street. Bradley Verba, 25, was served with a warrant after a traffic stop on Pine Avenue. A report of theft was taken from Walmart. A report of theft was taken from Walmart. A report of theft...
MENA, AR
5NEWS

Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
GREENWOOD, AR
swark.today

Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire

Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
MENA, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery

The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

18-year-old woman found dead in Yell County ravine

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an 18-year-old woman was found in a ravine on the side of the road Tuesday from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a bicycle accident, Yell County Sheriff Heath Tate announced Wednesday. The sheriff's department said the body of Michelle Blankenship...
YELL COUNTY, AR

