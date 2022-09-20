Read full article on original website
Beyond Meat exec arrested for biting man's nose in road rage incident
Douglas Ramsey, the Chief Operating Officer of Arkansas-based Beyond Meat, was arrested Saturday and charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery after he allegedly bit another man’s nose during a road rage incident.
swark.today
ASP: Worker at Logan Co. Sonic shot at work, suspect shoots himself as deputies approach
Arkansas State Police agents are investigating two separate Monday shooting incidents, including one at a Logan County restaurant that are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
mypulsenews.com
Mena Police Reports
Heath Spencer, 25, was served with a warrant after a traffic stop on 10th Street. Bradley Verba, 25, was served with a warrant after a traffic stop on Pine Avenue. A report of theft was taken from Walmart. A report of theft was taken from Walmart. A report of theft...
State police investigating possible murder-suicide in Logan County
One suspect is in custody after a shooting in Paris, Ark. killed one, the Logan County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post.
Grieving Arkansas mother scammed by monument company after her child's death
BARLING, Ark. — A grieving mother is searching for answers after she was scammed following the unexpected death of her baby earlier this year. She says she bought his headstone from a local business and now, months later, her son’s grave remains unmarked. “It hurts you know, I...
Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
swark.today
Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire
Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
KATV
Prosecutor responds to 'criminal charges' request against Fort Smith Administrator
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Sebastian County Prosecutor has issued a letter in response to Attorney Joey McCutchen's September, 16 letter that requested criminal charges be filed against Fort Smith City Administrator for violation of the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act. In a press release from...
KHBS
Fayetteville to rename road that had honored advocate for slavery
The Fayetteville City Council voted to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard. The road between College Avenue and School Avenue was named after Arkansas' second governor. Council member D'Andre Jones introduced a resolution to change the name of the road to Nelson Hackett Blvd. Hackett escaped slavery in Arkansas in 1841, fleeing...
Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
Gun found in Greenwood kindergartner’s backpack
A gun was found in a kindergarten student's backpack at East Point Elementary in Greenwood on September 16.
Chicken parts removed after spill on Highway 412
U.S. Highway 412 near War Eagle Creek is currently experiencing a traffic delay after a tractor-trailer spilled chicken parts onto the roadway Tuesday morning.
KATV
18-year-old woman found dead in Yell County ravine
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The body of an 18-year-old woman was found in a ravine on the side of the road Tuesday from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a bicycle accident, Yell County Sheriff Heath Tate announced Wednesday. The sheriff's department said the body of Michelle Blankenship...
Concerned parent questions group handing out Bibles near Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Shanthi Steddum dropped her freshman son off at Fayetteville High School Tuesday morning where she saw a group of men outside the front entrance handing out Bibles to students as they walked in. She says her concern was that people are pushing a religious belief on...
Whitewater rapids park possibly coming to Russellville
The landscape of the Arkansas riverbank in Russellville could look very different in the near future. A study launched this week will determine if it makes sense to use untapped dam water to create a whitewater rapids attraction.
