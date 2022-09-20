Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Alna sets special vote on clerks’ pay
Still looking to land a town clerk, Alna selectmen have a new plan. Sept. 21, they set a 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 special town meeting at the fire station. The lone article, after picking the moderator, seeks voters’ OK to negotiate terms of employment for the clerk and deputy clerk.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Nikki
From the first moment of my visit with Nikki Emerson, the current but about to be, past, manager of Boothbay Harbor’s Hannaford store, I was quite surprised by her connection with the staff. From our greeting in the parking lot, through the produce section to the inner workings of the stocking area, she greeted workers by name and engaged in meaningful conversation. Not just “Hi, how are you?”, but personal discourse regarding their job, their family or some other inquiry of significance. It became very obvious to me that Nikki truly had genuine interest in her coworkers.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Final agricultural fairs coming up
Farmington Fair: Sept. 18 - 24. Fairgrounds, 292 High St., Farmington. https://www.farmingtonfairmaine.com. Common Ground Country Fair: Sept. 23 - 25. 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity. https://www.mofga.org/the-fair/schedule/. Cumberland Fair: Sept. 25 - Oct. 1. 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland. https://cumberlandfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022-daily-schedule.pdf. Fryeburg Fair: Oct. 2 - 9. 1154 Main St., Fryeburg. www.fryeburgfair.org/p/about1/program--map-of-fairgrounds.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Get your shots here!
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lincoln Medical Partners (LMP) locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset. LMP’s Waldoboro team will be offering flu vaccine at the Waldoboro Town offices on Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Service notice for Major Patrick Kendley
A burial service for Major Patrick Kendley, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich selectmen to acknowledge Native Americans
A statement acknowledging Native Americans will become a permanent part of Woolwich’s annual town report. Pat Lewis of Barley Neck Road suggested the select board pass a resolution recognizing Native Americans on Indigenous Peoples Day, Monday, Oct. 10. “I want to acknowledge that Native people lived in this very...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Dems’ Volunteer Picnic kicks off fall campaign
Leaders of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) marked the kick off of the fall campaign with a Volunteer Appreciation Picnic on Sept. 10 at the Sheepscot Community Center in Newcastle. More than 60 volunteers attended the event, which included activities for kids and food prepared by LCDC leaders and volunteers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Winslow Meyers solo show at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta proudly presents artist Winslow Myers with a selection of his paintings in the River Room from Sept. 22 until Oct. 12. The public is invited to the artist’s reception on Saturday, Septs. 24 from 2 - 4 p.m. Myers grew up in Walpole, left Maine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Karl’s Kids’ annual pork roast Oct. 16 in Nobleboro
Karl’s Kids, a program of the Rotary Club of Damariscotta which helps local kids with athletic equipment and trips, will be holding their fourth annual Karl’s Kids Pig Roast on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Duck Puddle Campground, 60 Campground Road, Nobleboro. Bring your...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Castlebay to perform at Popham Chapel
On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m, Maine folk duo Castlebay will present a concert “Songs of the the Sea and the Season” at the lovely historic Popham Chapel. Castlebay will present these musical stories of romance, ramblers and rogues, woven with history and humor. Suggested $12 donation.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Author, screenwriter of 'The Ghost Trap' to sign books during Maine Lobster Week
Maine author Kay Stephens will be signing copies of her lobstering novel, “The Ghost Trap,” which was shot as a feature film this past summer all over the Midcoast. As a tribute to Maine Lobster Week, she will host a book signing and ‘Author Meet & Greet’ at Lobster Pound Restaurant in Lincolnville Beach, Wednesday, Sept. 19 for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Democrats’ Harvest Dinner to feature live music and candidates
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that Waldoboro’s Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum will supply music in the folk tradition for the Sunday, Oct. 2 Harvest Dinner in Jefferson. The Harvest Dinner is open to the public and walk-in space is not guaranteed. While space remains, reservations...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
All positive
Last week’s editorial ran long, so I ended it without the usual “Week’s positive parting thought.” To offset that and get ahead for the next time(s), the below will be nothing but positive thoughts. They are about our towns. So this is going to be easy.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Seawolves crush MVC competition at home meet
The Boothbay Harbor Seahawks and Wiscasset Wolverines combined cross country teams rocked their home competition Sept. 16. The “Seawolves” bested guest teams from Dirigo, Richmond, Hall-Dale and Telstar Regional high schools with the boys taking first over Richmond by 10 points; the girls, first over Dirigo by 12 points.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
October full moon candlelight Labyrinth walk
You are cordially invited to a full moon candlelight labyrinth walk to be held on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Labyrinth in the Field next to Edgecomb Community Church, UCC. Come and join us on this special evening and walk the Labyrinth in Field by candlelight. It...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Fall marine ecology field research opportunity for high school students
This fall high school students of all grades have an opportunity to learn about marine ecology while getting muddy in the Damariscotta River estuary. The Darling Marine Center based research team is inviting high school students to apply to participate in green crab surveys as part of an ongoing community science research program in the Damariscotta River estuary.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Thanks for the support
My former office neighbor and longstanding ad salesperson and operations manager, Sarah Morley, shared the following story of a recent encounter which helped boost our confidence. “I was standing waiting to pay for my coffee and two ladies walked in and one lady immediately picked up our paper and said,...
Comments / 0