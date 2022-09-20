William Jefferson Sharp, 74, of Evening Shade died Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born November 25, 1947, to Spellman Sharp and Maudie Edwards Sharp. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Evening Shade, where he served faithfully. He was a dedicated father, brother, uncle, and “Paw Paw.” A decorated Army veteran, he was the recipient of several medals, including a purple heart and a bronze star, which he received for his service in Vietnam. He had a genuine heart for people and was an exceptional storyteller.

EVENING SHADE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO