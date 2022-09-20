Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Related
mocoshow.com
Progress at BabyCat Brewery in Kensington; Aiming for November Opening
Back in March we let you know that MoCo residents Sam Mussomeli and Terry Redmond are bringing BabyCat Brewery to 10241 Kensington Pkwy in Kensington.”Born from a love of nature, pets, family, and beer, BabyCat brewery will forever be dedicated to crafting excellent craft beverages and ensuring you, your family and your friends feel right at home every time you visit us.” Construction is ongoing and approximately 50% complete, Redmond told us. Assembly of the brewhouse is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks and the tap room will be appointed with a rustic industrial old time train station feel, since the brewery will be located just below the CSX and Marc tracks.
chainstoreage.com
Seven JCPenney stores sell for $65.2 million
An Illinois-based real estate disposition specialist has brought its total sale of JCPenney stores and distribution centers to a value of $868 million. Over the last three weeks, Hilco Real Estate collected $65.2 million on the sale of seven stores at East Coast malls, all of which are still in operation. They are:
Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring
A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
rockvillenights.com
Ebisu Life Store Japanese supermarket expanding in Rockville (Photos)
the Japanese supermarket at 836 Rockville Pike, has been so successful that the store is now expanding in size. A banner on the front of the vacant Mattress Frame space, located right next door at 832 Rockville Pike, says Ebisu Life is "coming soon." Inside, it looks like they are getting ready to punch through the wall separating the spaces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
downtownfrederick.org
Frederick Coin Exchange | Retail Associate
The Frederick Coin Exchange is a dynamic, fun, and rewarding place to work. Everyone on the team works hard for our customers all day long to provide them with excellent service in helping them with bullion, coin, and jewelry transactions. We also work hard to appreciate our dedicated employees through...
WTOP
Towering office buildings and pricey residences: the transformation of downtown Bethesda
Marriott International held a grand opening this week for its new global headquarters, a towering 21-story building that forms just one part of the changing landscape in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. The gleaming new office-hotel complex and other tall new buildings in the central core of downtown Bethesda on Wisconsin Avenue...
Popular discount store opening new location in Maryland
Attention Maryland shoppers! Homegoods is opening a new store this week, and you're not going to want to miss it. If you're like me, then you love shopping at Homegoods for all your home decor needs. Well, good news. This week, they're opening up a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland.
mymcmedia.org
Rare Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar Spotted in Gaithersburg
A Hickory Horned Devil was sighted during a soccer match in Gaithersburg this weekend by nature lover Carol Lightfoot, according to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, which called it a “rare sighting!”. According to the web page of Michael Raupp, professor of entomology at the University of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Virtual Counseling Office Launches in Bethesda
Rise Counseling has announced the opening of its new virtual counseling practice in Bethesda. Founder Mikela Hallmark commented “We built a great office in Atlanta, GA and realized that many working professionals want quality counselors who are available for virtual appointments. With their busy lives, they enjoy being able to avoid the traffic, and fit sessions in when it’s convenient for them.’ We’ve launched the website, and now we’re recruiting talented counselors to join our team.
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Gaithersburg is Coming Soon
Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
mocoshow.com
Things to Do in Montgomery Parks 9/23-9/25
Fall into autumn this weekend by volunteering, exercising, hiking, or learning about nature. Check out these activities around parks for Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25:. Volunteer. National Public Lands Day(opens in a new tab) is this weekend. Celebrate by volunteer for a park cleanup, trail maintenance, or Weed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Magnolia Meadows Farms – Thurmont, MD
Magnolia Meadows Farms is an adventure farm coupled with a working farm. It’s located in Thurmont, which is northern Frederick County, Maryland. The farm opens for weekends each year for the fall season, typically mid-September until the end of October. Check their website for dates and hours. Magnolia Meadows...
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message From County Executive Marc Elrich
There is a lot to update you on this week as we transition from summer to fall. First of all, this Sunday marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, a two-day celebration of the Jewish New Year. It’s the first of several Jewish holidays this fall. We hope that our Jewish community is able to celebrate safely with loved ones. May the new year be filled with great health, happiness, joy, and prosperity.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Lavish Colonial-Style Mansion in McLean For $4.48M
White columns, marble flooring, and plenty of intricate details take this huge house to the next level of luxury design. Ever driven past a house so extravagant from the street you felt like you just had to know more? 1106 Mill Ridge Road in McLean is one of those houses. Its stately brick façade, decorated with white columns, brings the type of curb appeal that will turn heads and crane necks, and what waits behind the doors is just as impressive.
WUSA
Marriott headquarters opens in Bethesda MD
Marriott started out a family business 95 years ago right here in our backyard. Today the new Marriott International corporate headquarters celebrated its opening.
mocoshow.com
Founders of Honest Tea Launch ‘Just Ice Tea’
The founders of Honest Tea, which was founded in Bethesda, have launched their latest venture– Just Ice Tea. “We are excited to bring you our new line of delicious, organic and fair trade certified bottled teas with unsweetened and just sweet enough options.”. Coca-Cola announced in May that...
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25
Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
Washingtonian.com
Should You Tip on Top of a Restaurant Service Charge?
If you’ve dined out lately, you’ve probably encountered something like this when the check arrives: an automatic 18-to-22-percent service charge tacked onto the bill—plus a line for leaving a tip. Confused? You’re not the only one. Does your server still expect you to tip? How much...
mocoshow.com
Update on Monday’s Fire in Colesville That Caused $550,000 in Damages
Around 75 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their Google NEST ‘smart’ device (originally reported to be an Amazon Alexa). Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
Comments / 2