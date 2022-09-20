ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Shepard
Wink Martindale
Aaron Rodgers
Nick Saban
Report: Giants' Brian Daboll has been FaceTiming free agent receivers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not been coy about the team’s wide receivers and their week-to-week competition for playing time. “Whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent — we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “One week doesn’t necessarily mean this is what’s going to happen the next week. I think everybody understands what we are trying to do as an organization in terms of continuing to get better, competing for spots, working as hard as you can work.”
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
Giants open as slight favorites vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants have opened as 2.5-point favorites in their early season showdown versus the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium this coming Monday night, per Tipico. The over/under opened at 39.5 points. The money line is currently Giants -140, Cowboys +120. The Giants are 2-0 to start the season...
Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
Run game could feature heavily in Texans versus Bears

The way Lovie Smith sees it, the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears defenses are second cousins — at least with the way their first duty is to stop the run. The comparisons makes sense given Bears rookie coach Matt Eberflus spent time coaching with the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-17. From 2013-17, he was linebackers coach while the team ran the Tampa 2 scheme with Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator. Marinelli was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Bears from 2010-12.
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Texans-Bears, pick

The AFC South meets the NFC North in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. The Houston Texans head north to square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Texans enter this matchup after a low-scoring affair with the Denver Broncos in Week 2 after a spirited 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The defense has been tough, but the offense has been unable to put points on the board in the fourth quarter. If Davis Mills can continue to learn on the job and put something together, this team can surprise some people.
Texans vs. Bears: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 3

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears didn’t have the Week 2s they expected. The Texans, coming off a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Week 1, sought to build on the momentum of not giving away another big game to the Colts, but failed to muster a single touchdown in Week 2. The Texans offense tallied just 233 yards total offense as the Denver Broncos prevailed 16-9 to get their first win of the year.
