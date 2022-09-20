ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Build a Theocracy

By James Dobbins
Texas Observer
Texas Observer
 2 days ago
Facing I-45 north of Houston, next to a Lexus dealership, stands Grace Woodlands church. Inside, author Tanner Roberts, conservative strategist Greg Price, and political consultant Micah Bock shared their knowledge with 30-odd attendees of the Texas Youth Summit in a talk titled, “Communicating Effectively and Winning the Social Media War.”

“You can get on [conservative social network] Parler and be in a conservative echo chamber, or you can do real damage in an arena with more eyes on you,” he said. “On Instagram, you have an audience that may not be into politics, but you have a chance to persuade them, and that’s our main goal.”

The two-day affair attracted a few hundred participants, which included roughly an equal number of 12 to 26-year-olds—the target demographic, who received free admission—and adults. Among the more than 30 speakers, state Senator Brandon Creighton and state Representative Steve Toth previewed the upcoming Texas legislative session. Congressman Troy Nehls trashed the January 6 committee as a sham and repeated the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Organizers relentlessly asked for donations to “save America” from the left, and politicians promoted their books and podcasts. Participants who bought $250 tickets to a VIP reception on Saturday had access to Fox News commentator Kayleigh McEnany, Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Congressman Matt Gaetz. Senator Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. also made appearances.

Christian Collins, the summit’s founder, placed second in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 8 in March. He created the event, he said, “to identify, educate, and train students to promote principles of fiscal responsibility, free market, limited government, American Exceptionalism, and the Judeo-Christian principles this country was founded upon.”

The summit’s rhetoric was militant and moralistic, portraying the right-wing political cause as a battle against evil—the same demagoguery Republicans have deployed for decades. Leaders repeatedly encouraged young conservatives to take up the struggle and walk fearlessly with God to defeat Democrats through social media and by running in local elections with school boards a favored target. “God is on our side,” I heard many times. The language was apocalyptic but always delivered with a smile.

Hannah Nehad, 16, and Melissa Duran, 23, had come to the Texas Youth Summit to network and learn from right-wing media stars about how to use their personal brands in service to the cause. A Sunni Muslim, Nehad wears hijab and had her phone ready to shoot video for Instagram stories. She has more than a thousand followers. Duran, a communications student in Houston, learned of the Texas Youth Summit by following Nehad.

Duran emigrated from El Salvador when she was 5 years old—“the right way,” she said (her parents waited 12 years in their immigration process). Slowly, Duran viewed Trump’s hardline position on illegal immigration as no different than other politicians. The only reason why people hated Trump was his personality, she said.

Both Nehad and Duran oppose abortion and the feminist movement. Their social media accounts depict them posing with assault rifles, right-wing advocates, and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. “MTG,” as the congresswoman is lovingly referred to on social media, is Nehad and Duran’s favorite politician of the moment.

Duran, whose Instagram account has more than 2,500 followers, has a post titled, “Three reasons why men should date conservative women.” Unlike feminists, she said in the short video clip, conservative women know they are authentically female, understand it is a privilege to hold U.S. citizenship, and are simply more attractive. She asked if I would take her photo for this story and put the picture on the cover of the Texas Observer. It would go viral, she joked.

The lights dimmed over the 300 gathered in the main church auditorium on Friday evening. Grace Woodlands Senior Pastor Steve Riggle led an opening prayer under a massive, white cross on a stage lit in red and blue. Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson led the Pledge of Allegiance. Constable Ryan Gable led a pledge to the Texas flag. Kenneth Omoruyi Gable dazzled with a saxophone rendition of the national anthem. Then pastors led the congregation in worship, singing “The Lion and the Lamb.” It was all pretty standard Christian nationalist fare.

The rest of the night featured politically charged speeches, personal stories, endless praise for former President Donald Trump, and heaps of anti-liberal invective from conservative stars that included headliner Ted Cruz, provocateur Candace Owens, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and businessman Michael Seifert, who created an app that guides users to “patriot-owned” companies (the idea is to set up a parallel economy so conservative money stays in conservative hands).

Cruz drew the most enthusiastic applause of the night. He told corny jokes about rich liberals in Martha’s Vineyard, and Nancy Pelosi flying away from D.C. on a broom. He shared a meme of himself that read, “this man ate my son.” Cruz retweeted it, adding, “he was delicious.” The point is, he said, laughter is powerful, especially in attracting the younger demographic Republicans need to survive.

Jack Francis, 22, creator of the Red Eagle Politics channel on YouTube, which boasts 143,000 subscribers, told me he learned of the Texas Youth Summit from a friend who saw a posting on Instagram. He came to meet like-minded conservatives. Francis posted his first video titled “WHY TRUMP WILL WIN!” in February 2019. It went viral, attracting more than 100,000 views.

Francis graduated from college in the spring with a degree in political science. Last month, Francis said he earned about $19,000 from his videos. He said he expects revenue to increase as the midterm elections in November approach before falling off. “It will grow larger before 2024,” he said.

At another talk in a sun-filled side room called “Activist Training and Journalism” featured reporters Reagan Reed, publisher of the Texas Citizen Journal, and Brandon Waltens, managing editor at Texas Scorecard, a conservative political watchdog. Reed suggested the students consume news from as many sources as possible to understand how the media frames stories. After the talk, Nehad interviewed Waltens. Duran recorded the chat for Nehad’s Instagram account.

“I have TikTok; I have Facebook, which is, of course, older people,” Nehad said. Her father has a Facebook page, “The Texas Backyard,” with more than 5,000 followers, where he posts interviews with local politicians and activists. He posted a video of his daughter interviewing Congresswoman Greene at the Texas Youth Summit. In the video, Nehad asked Greene if there was anything activists could do to stop a drag show at a progressive church in Katy later this month, open to all ages.

Food from Chick-fil-A, the fast food restaurant dedicated to Biblical values, was served for lunch. Afterward, a panel called “Overturning Roe v. Wade & Where the Pro-Life Movement Goes From Here” commenced beneath the giant cross. To say the mood of the post-Roe audience was optimistic would be an understatement. There was no doubt attendees wanted to ban abortion in every state. Speakers insisted there are “more of us than there are of them,” referring to their liberal opposition. The leftists, the speakers repeatedly insisted, have an outsized influence in schools, on college campuses, on television, and in Hollywood, but they have not yet seized control of social media.

At 3:30, Donald Trump Jr. beamed in live from his Florida mansion for a pep talk, his toothy image projected on large screens on either side of the stage. Christan Collins sat alongside and guided the conversation. Trump Jr. warned the students of furries infiltrating classrooms to use litter boxes in front of children—a hoax currently spreading through Christan nationalist circles. Trump Jr. urged the young conservatives to work hard, speak their mind, and be brave.

He arrived in the church lobby shortly before his scheduled appearance. Giddy adults took pictures with the congressman. Hours before, the Washington Post had reported that Gaetz sought a “pre-emptive” pardon from the president for an alleged federal sex trafficking investigation. I asked Gaetz if he asked President Trump for a pardon.

On stage, Gaetz, whom Collins introduced as an “American First Leader,” emerged to a standing ovation. He began his speech by praising his wife of one year, Ginger, and explained how marriage has allowed him to “level up in life” with a sense of purpose and meaning. “Matrimony is a great thing, and it can make us all far better human beings,” he said.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert closed the summit in an off-the-shoulder white sweater, skin-tight jeans, and a Sig Sauer pistol strapped to her thigh. Only half of the auditorium stayed to hear her speak. Even Nehad and Duran didn’t stick around to hear the congresswoman’s vision of a riotous Declaration of Independence party thrown by the Founding Fathers.

Comments / 29

Kelly Hill
2d ago

If the church is going to enter into Politics, then they should lose their Tax Exempt Status. I am a Christian and I don’t go to church to hear about Politics.

Reply
13
Don Towery
2d ago

Facts matter, and the fact that billionaire theocrats have influenced Republican representatives, the courts and the E.C ,has been presented. It's well known that the Christian Nationalists want an Authoritarian Regime, and are pouring money into the Republican party, the justice system, and everything else to end Democracy, in favor of an Authoritarian Regime.

Reply(3)
9
Kelly Hill
2d ago

I cannot believe anyone would pay 250.00 to see any of the Conspiracy Theory loving pieces of Trash. If Kayleigh had any brains, she should distance herself from the likes of Boebert, Greene, and Gaetz.

Reply
4
