Obituary: Arthur “Archie” Ray Kirby
Arthur “Archie” Ray Kirby, 60, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his mother’s home in Mountain View, Arkansas. Archie was born on January 24, 1962, in Mountain View, Arkansas to Ralph and Mary (Ausborn) Kirby. Archie enjoyed wheeling and dealing, junking and scraping, spending time with chickens and most importantly spending time with family. Archie never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Obituary: Matthew Oral Wallis
Matthew Oral Wallis, 35, of Fox, Arkansas left this life suddenly on Sunday, September 18, 2022. As usual, Matt was on the job rounding up cattle with his dog Jake by his side. Matt was born on Tuesday, August 18, 1987, to Donnie and Peggy Wallis in Little Rock, Arkansas....
Obituary: Patsy Juanita (Pat) Moody
Patsy Juanita (Pat) Moody of Batesville, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2022. She was born on December 19, 1942, and grew up in Jamestown, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Jewell Roberts and one brother, Roger Roberts. A graduate of...
Obituary: Gary Lynn McClour
Gary Lynn McClour, 55, passed away on September 16, 2022, in Batesville, AR. He was born on June 8, 1967, in Batesville, AR to Clyde McClour and Janetta (King) McClour. Gary enjoyed fishing and loved his dog. Gary is survived by his mother, Janetta McClour; son, Garrison McClour; daughter, Shawna...
Obituary: Ronald Dean Ross
Ronald Dean Ross, 81, of Batesville passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ron was born July 30, 1941, in Great Bend, Kansas to the late Norton and Therese Ross. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville, Arkansas. Ron served in the United States Air...
Obituary: Tommy “Cotton” Haynes, Jr.
Tommy “Cotton” Haynes, Jr., of Weiner, Arkansas departed this life on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the age of 48. He was born March 13, 1974, in Camden, Arkansas. Cotton worked for Darling Store Fixtures, and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Most of all, he deeply loved his children.
Obituary: John Allen Cowles
John Allen Cowles, 78, of Cave City, formerly of Memphis Tennessee passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Cave City. He was born June 3, 1944, in Charleston Pennsylvania to John Cowles and Rose Comfort Cowles. He was a police officer for the University of Memphis. He was also a Sheriff’s Reservist for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. As a volunteer, he spoke to students about the dangers of drinking and driving. He was also a member of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and a registered Emergency Medical Volunteer.
Obituary: Boyce Ray Guffey
Boyce Ray Guffey, of Cash, departed this life on Saturday, September 17, at the age of 86. He was born May 3, 1936, in Jackson County to Doyle and Bernice (Goatcher) Guffey. He married Thelma Christine Eudy in 1958 and they enjoyed 64 years together. He was an Army veteran...
Obituary: William Jefferson Sharp
William Jefferson Sharp, 74, of Evening Shade died Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was born November 25, 1947, to Spellman Sharp and Maudie Edwards Sharp. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Evening Shade, where he served faithfully. He was a dedicated father, brother, uncle, and “Paw Paw.” A decorated Army veteran, he was the recipient of several medals, including a purple heart and a bronze star, which he received for his service in Vietnam. He had a genuine heart for people and was an exceptional storyteller.
Obituary: Laura Pauline (Turner) George
Laura Pauline (Turner) George of Cash, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born August 1, 1948, in Newport, the daughter of Owen Bastin and Gladys Hellen (Guffey) Turner. Ms. George was a homemaker and a member of Pitts Baptist Church....
Obituary: Frances Louise Farmer,
Frances Louise Farmer, 89, of Saffell, departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born in Marmaduke on November 13, 1932, to Clyde Farmer and Marie Hampton. She was a homemaker who loved and enjoyed her kids and grandkids. She loved growing roses, going to church with her church family and visiting her neighbors.
Obituary: Ashley Allen Redd
Ashley Allen Redd of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 50. He was born October 20, 1971, in Newport. Ashley was a graduate of Swifton High School and a truck driver for C&B Trucking. Over the years, he had worked for Riceland Foods, JWK Hauling, and on Hunter Farms. On June 4, 2005, Ashley married Miss Adessa Popejoy, and together they enjoyed 17 years.
