radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Students Awarded Academic Honors
Weakley County Schools is celebrating the announcement that four students from three schools are recipients of the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA) from the College Board National Recognition Program. Dresden High Junior Mark Lee Maddox, Greenfield Senior Will Crews, Westview Senior Abbey Buchanan, and Westview Senior Katelin Rutledge...
radionwtn.com
UC 1st Graders Get Creative With Human Body Study
Union City, Tenn.–First-graders at Union City Elementary School used their minds when learning about human bodies. Students recently wrapped up a domain study on the five body systems by creating their own model of one of the systems. They were allowed to receive help at home from a parent or guardian and encouraged to be innovative in all facets of their entries.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Central Students Learn About K9 Tracking
Troy, Tenn.–Obion County Sheriff’s K9 Sophia was the star of the show at Obion County Central High School on a recent day when her partner Sgt. Tim Wright brought her to the school’s Criminal Justice classes. Students learned about tracking with Sophia. Sophia came to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office from Find ‘Em Friends in Florida specifically as a Tracking K9. (Obion County Central photo).
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Parent-Teacher Conferences Set
Union City, Tenn.–The first parent-teacher conferences of the 2022-23 school year for Union City Schools are upcoming. UC High School faculty and administration will host meetings with parents Thursday from 3:30 until 6 p.m. at UCHS. No appointments are necessary for the come-and-go sessions. Union City Elementary School will...
WBBJ
State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
WBBJ
Cachengo Closet reopening in McKenzie, providing clothing to those in need
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — One software company looks to help a local community in West Tennessee. Cachengo is an artificial intelligence company based in Huntingdon, Tennessee. It expanded to the City of McKenzie by opening a closet that allows anyone to shop for clothing. All items in the closet are completely free.
radionwtn.com
Sons Of Confederate Veterans Hear About Rio Grande
Paris, Tenn.–The Isham G. Harris Camp 109 Sons of the Confederate Veterans held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night at Uncle Billy’s in Paris. The chapter enjoyed a visit from Lt. Commander of the Tennessee Division Rich Garcia from Gainsboro, TN. He presented a program, “Blood on the Rio Grande-Tejano Confederates”.
radionwtn.com
Tosh To Be Honored During UTM Homecoming
MARTIN, Tenn. – Jimmy Tosh of Henry, Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; and April Armstrong, of Bartlett will be honored with alumni awards from the University of Tennessee at Martin during homecoming festivities Oct. 1. The awards will be presented during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program...
thunderboltradio.com
Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press
The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
radionwtn.com
Beech Bluff Woman Wins Vehicle From Joe Mahan Ford In LIFELINE Partnership
Paris, Tenn.–LIFELINE Blood Services and Joe Mahan Ford’s partnership over the summer helped save lives. During a time when blood collections are low, LIFELINE was able to keep blood donations going strong and continued to meet the need of the 20 West Tennessee counties they serve. From over...
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Paris Industrialist Gene Baker
Paris, Tenn.–Marshall “Gene” Baker of Paris, who operated Paris Fashions, developed the Paris Harbor subdivision, was named Henry County Industrialist of the Year and served on the Freed-Hardeman Advisory Board, has passed away at the age of 89. Mr. Baker passed away on September 19, 2022 in...
radionwtn.com
Janet Sue Crouch
Janet Sue Crouch, 56 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Janet attended the Open Doors Community Church before her health declined. She was an avid Tennessee Titans fan and enjoyed just being around people. Spending time with her family, especially her pets and grandchildren were priorities in her life.
radionwtn.com
Civil Service Exam Set At Obion Co. Sheriff’s Office
Union City, Tenn.–The Civil Service Exam will be administered Saturday, October 15th at 9 am and 6 pm at the Obion County Sheriff’s Office located at 1 Law Lane in Union City. This exam is open for anyone seeking employment with the Obion County Sheriff Office. You will...
radionwtn.com
Arthur Wayne Ramirez
Arthur Wayne Ramirez, 56, of Springville, Tennessee, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his residence. Arthur was born Thursday, March 31, 1966, in Osceola, Arkansas, to Arthur Ramirez and Lucy Faye Macon Shepperson, who both survive, of Springville, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the War in...
Covington Leader
CPD steps up presence at schools, investigates threat
The Covington Police Department is working with Lauderdale County officials and Tipton County Schools to identify who is responsible for the threats circulating on social media. “You will see an increase in officers being present at our schools out of an abundance of caution,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner....
radionwtn.com
Marshall “Gene” Baker
Marshall “Gene” Baker passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 89, in Madison, Alabama. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Gene was born Saturday, December 3, 1932, to Charles and Adelaide Baker in Cedarville, Michigan. He left home at age 16, moving to Detroit to live with an older sister. He joined the Army during the Korean War and returned to Michigan in 1954.
wdrb.com
Panel splits decision on parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will have to wait another week to learn his fate in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
wkyufm.org
Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee
Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
radionwtn.com
Paris FFA Mum-A-Palooza Set For Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–The 2022 Mum-A-Palooza Fall Decoration Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at the Henry County High School Greenhouse. Paris FFA has been busy growing a wide variety of mums and they’ll be available in two sizes: singles for $15 and tri-color for $40. The middle school FFA chapters from Harrelson, Henry, and Lakewood schools will also have straw bales, corn stalk bundles, pumpkins, and wooden decor, all at various prices.
