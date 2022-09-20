ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 2

Related
cbs17

VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
RALEIGH, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Courts Halted to Pay Tribute to Attorney Cliff Hester

Monday, September 19, 2022, was Bladen County Attorney Cliff Hester’s 66th birthday. However, the venerable counselor-at-law unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Bladen County District Court Judges William F. Fairley and Carolyn A. Gore paid tribute to the well-respected lawyer by halting the scheduled courts mid-morning on Monday.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupont#Pfas#State Attorneys#Chemicals#Politics Federal#Dow Chemical#Department Of Justice#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WITN

Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
BUSINESS
jocoreport.com

Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law

SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
SMITHFIELD, NC
virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy