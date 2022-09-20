Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina AG wants state Supreme Court to allow lawsuits against two paper companies
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Attorney General wants the state Supreme Court to allow lawsuits to proceed against two paper companies allegedly created by DuPont to avoid liability for contamination. Solicitor General Ryan Parks argued before the high court on Monday that DuPont created two new companies...
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
cbs17
VP of Raleigh healthcare company pleads guilty to Medicare billing scam
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The vice president of a Raleigh healthcare company had plead guilty to a falsifying medical records. Michael Easley, U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to falsifying physician orders on behalf of a company that billed Medicare for millions of dollars.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Courts Halted to Pay Tribute to Attorney Cliff Hester
Monday, September 19, 2022, was Bladen County Attorney Cliff Hester’s 66th birthday. However, the venerable counselor-at-law unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Bladen County District Court Judges William F. Fairley and Carolyn A. Gore paid tribute to the well-respected lawyer by halting the scheduled courts mid-morning on Monday.
WRAL
How to request a mail-in ballot in North Carolina
WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie shows you the steps you have to take in North Carolina that you don't in some other states. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit Wilmington massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New York woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny in 2020 and 2021. On March 31st, Xiang Yue Jin pled guilty to the charge....
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
Washington announces major investment in high-speed internet to rural North Carolina
Washington announced a major investment in providing high-speed internet to rural parts of North Carolina.
WITN
Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
jocoreport.com
Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law
SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple -- and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
The Robesonian
Lumber River Council of Governments host Lead for North Carolina Local Government Fellow
PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments has announced that it is one of 23 host sites statewide for the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program, part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government. On August 1, 2022, the Council started hosting a recent college graduate in a one-year paid local government fellowship.
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
