Mohave Daily News
Police still awaiting ID on body found in tub
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police still are waiting for confirmation on the identity of a body found in a bathtub at a local residence during an apparently unrelated burglary investigation. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has custody of the body found Sept. 10 in the bathtub of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Police seek suspects in stabbing
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department has released surveillance system images as it tries to identify and locate two subjects following a customer squabble that escalated into the stabbing of a woman and her mother in the parking lot of a convenience store. Officers responded at 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, September 18 to the Fastrip gas station in the 1100 block of Highway 95.
Mohave Daily News
Motorist stranded in desert for third time
BULLHEAD CITY — A man became stranded in his Jeep in the desert yesterday — reportedly for the third time since February 2022. At about 6:30 a.m., Sept. 21, the Bullhead City Police Department received a call from a 44-year-old man who had reportedly broken the axle or drive train in his Jeep Wrangler in the desert area east of Laughlin Ranch.
Mohave Daily News
Walmart shooting trial to begin Oct. 18
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man accused of shooting and killing another man during an argument in a Walmart parking lot will go to trial Oct. 18. Jim Douglas Mosier, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in death of Larry Burton Marcum, 41, of Bullhead City at the Fort Mohave store.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Information released on officer-involved shooting death￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman man died from a single gunshot fired by a Kingman policeman on Thursday September 15, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Independent investigation by an outside agency is standard procedure in Officer-Involved-Shootings (OIS). MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Kingman Police Detectives had...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Shores, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at the Family Dollar Store located at 12961 South Oatman Highway that occured during the night on Friday, September 16th, 2022.
Arizona investigating police officer who fatally shot unarmed man
A police officer in a northwest Arizona town near the Mohave Desert shot and killed a man who authorities said declared he had a gun while reaching around his waistband, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Authorities ultimately found no weapons in the immediate area where the shooting occurred...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Family pet succumbs to fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured but a dog perished in a residential structure fire in north Kingman. Personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) and Kingman Fire Department responded at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19 to the incident in the 2800 block of John L. Avenue.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held in October 2022.
Needles, California: The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will be having their 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions...
speedonthewater.com
Eliminator Boats Delivering Two Boats In Time For This Week’s Regatta
In celebration of the company’s 52 years in business and its legion of loyal owners, Eliminator Boats is gathering once again in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., for another one of the Mira Loma, Calif., custom boat builder’s popular regattas on the Colorado River-fed lake that borders Arizona and California.
Mohave Daily News
Homeless shelter provides tour, update for council
BULLHEAD CITY — In hopes of getting “really tangible and identifiable objectives,” stakeholders and service providers are scheduled to meet Nov. 1 to discuss homeless services in the Bullhead City area. Olivia McCormick, a member of the Catholic Charities Community Services board of directors leadership team, said...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Andy Devine Days parade Sept. 24
KINGMAN – The 52nd Annual Andy Devine Days Parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. Each year, entries in this parade celebrate Kingman’s western heritage and its roots in the railroad, Route 66, ranching, and rodeos. Enjoy all that Kingman has to offer as we remember the past and look toward the future. Parade entry applications are now available at the Parks & Recreation Office, 3333 N. Harrison, or by calling 928-757-7919.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City Utilities Rehabilitating Water Utility System
BULLHEAD CITY – Prestige Worldwide Technologies, LLC, under contract with the City of Bullhead City, is currently replacing or repairing 130 pressure reducing and/or pressure control valves throughout the city’s water utility system. Water customers may experience intermittent drops in water pressure while crews work in various neighborhoods. These drops in water pressure should last no longer than ONE hour at a time.
890kdxu.com
UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield
(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Packed crowd attended INA roundtable meeting
KINGMAN – A proposal to use an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater basin serving the Kingman area drew a mix of public input during a 2.5-hour long September 20 meeting that drew a standing room only crowd to the large Board of Supervisors auditorium at the Mohave County Administration building.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Straight out of the shoot -￼
KINGMAN -Hang onto your hats – the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo is coming to Kingman! The Kingsmen will host their 3rd Annual Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo (GCPRA) at Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Rodeo festivities will occur all week in conjunction with Andy Devine Days. Rodeo sanctioned events include Taco Tuesday on Sept. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. at The Tack Shed and the annual Cow Plop on Thursday, Sept. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. at Boot Barn.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC welcomes Ahmed Mahgoub, MD
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Ahmed Mahgoub to Kingman Pulmonary Associates. Dr. Mahgoub specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He provides care to patients with lung disease in the clinic and to critically ill patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
thestandardnewspaper.online
JAVC receives $20,000 grant funding￼
KINGMAN – The JAVC has announced that it has received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $20,000, which will fund their veterans assist programs. Pat Farrell, Executive Director and co-founder of the JAVC said, “We welcome the DVNF to our village of more than 50...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Concert Band kicks off performance season￼
KINGMAN – Marking nearly 25 years of community music, the Kingman Concert Band has announced its 2020-2022 musical season. The volunteer musicians of this community group will perform a wide variety of tunes to appease music lovers of all ages. All performances are free and open to the public with the help of the band’s community partners; Stetson Winery & Event Center, Kingman Presbyterian Church, Journey Church, and the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch. Mark your calendars now and help celebrate the Arts in Kingman!
