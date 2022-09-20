Read full article on original website
Georgia woman dies after 30-foot fall off Scarborough cliff
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Communications Center received a report of a woman who fell about 30 feet off a cliff walk edge in Scarborough's Prouts Neck around 10:25 a.m. on Monday. It was reported the fence she was leaning against broke. The woman was identified as Romona Gowens,...
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
weisradio.com
Motorcycle VS Pickup Truck Crash in Chattooga County, Georgia Near Alabama State Line
Two Chattooga County, Georgia residents were involved in an accident Tuesday – on Highway 337 south of Menlo, just north of the Cherokee County (Alabama) line. Georgia State Troopers said Wednesday the accident happened near the intersection of Carter Road and 337 around 6:00pm – involving a 1994 Mazda pickup truck and a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Troopers said 76 year old Thomas Austin pulled out onto Highway 337 – off of Carter Road in the pickup into the path of Tony Travis Prater, age 64, on the motorcycle.
WTVCFOX
Camper fire kills man in northwest Georgia, victim still unidentified
FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A camper fire killed a man in Fannin County, Georgia last week, and state officials say they still don't know the victim's identity. The fire happened in the arly morning hours of September 14th in Morganton, on the east side of Blue Ridge Lake. Insurance...
Wife of man left on ventilator after beating at Roswell park says she thinks attack was random
ROSWELL, Ga. — More than a week after an attack at a city park, a Roswell man is still in the hospital — still too injured to talk to detectives. Matt Donald was found lying in a pool of blood. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach broke the story and...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say teen possibly abducted, hasn't taken her heart medication
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. The Floyd County Police Department says Kensley Faith Patterson was possibly taken by Jack McClain Pyles, driving a gray Dodge Ram. Kensley is described as 5 feet...
weisradio.com
Tractor Trailer Hauling Chickens Overturns Near Collinsville
The driver of a tractor trailer hauling chickens – was transported for treatment of his injuries after wrecking on Alabama Highway 68 in DeKalb County overnight. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the driver, listed as a male resident of Winston Salem, North Carolina – rolled the big rig just prior to 1:00am (Thursday) near the intersection of County Road 57 and Highway 68, close to Collinsville. As of this afternoon (Thursday) the road remains closed in that area – while cleanup efforts continue.
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
Florida deputies said they found enough fentanyl to kill 169,000 people in Kennesaw man’s truck
FLAGLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw man is behind bars in Florida after he was found asleep in his truck with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 170,000 people, deputies said. James Wilson Duke, 33, was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after he was found asleep in his truck behind a closed gas station in Palm Coast, Florida.
Deputies searching for man they say assaulted woman inside Fulton County Courthouse bathroom
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a female worker inside a bathroom at the Fulton County Courthouse. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the victim is a worker at the courthouse. “Unfortunately, we had a...
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
WTVC
Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
2 waiting on trial for trafficking Fulton teen facing more charges in DeKalb, attorney general says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of people arrested last year on human trafficking charges in Fulton County last year are now facing more child sex crime charges in DeKalb County, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were two of four people arrested...
WDEF
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
fox5atlanta.com
Man launches investigation after his entire business is stolen
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. Christopher Guice always dreamed of owning his own food truck. Last spring he opened Sweet P'z. "I got the best chicken this side of the Mississippi and the best burgers this side of Texas," said Guice. Guice goes...
Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
A metro Atlanta attorney who ran over a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes was convicted of murder charge...
Crash closes DeKalb County highway for several hours
An early morning car accident shut down a DeKalb County highway for hours on Thursday.
clayconews.com
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Is Investigating Officer Involved Fatal Shooting in Cobb County, Georgia
Marietta, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 14, 2022. One man was shot and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
