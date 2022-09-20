ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

Motorcycle VS Pickup Truck Crash in Chattooga County, Georgia Near Alabama State Line

Two Chattooga County, Georgia residents were involved in an accident Tuesday – on Highway 337 south of Menlo, just north of the Cherokee County (Alabama) line. Georgia State Troopers said Wednesday the accident happened near the intersection of Carter Road and 337 around 6:00pm – involving a 1994 Mazda pickup truck and a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Troopers said 76 year old Thomas Austin pulled out onto Highway 337 – off of Carter Road in the pickup into the path of Tony Travis Prater, age 64, on the motorcycle.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
