ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Minette, AL

Man attempts to bring loaded gun into Baldwin Co. vs. Blount football game: Police

By Summer Poole
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYvpF_0i2rQO6x00

BAY MINETTE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man after he was found trying to enter a high school football game with a loaded gun.

Police said Keondra January showed up to the Baldwin County High School football game against Blount High School during the third quarter. When he attempted to enter the main gate of the stadium, the staff asked to see his ticket. January was not able to provide a ticket to the staff.

📲 Get breaking news, traffic and weather alerts directly to your smartphone. Download the News 19 App

At this time, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun that was in the backpack January was carrying. Officers took the gun and arrested January. He is charged with possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds. January was taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Center and is still in jail on a $10,000 bond.

Our main priority is student and citizen safety. I applaud our officers for being vigilant and for the quick response to this incident.

Al Tolbert, BMPD Police Chief
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shoots at neighbor over parking spot: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with several counts of attempted murder after she got into an argument over a parking spot, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department.  Brandie Patterson, 37, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 after police were called to the 200-block of Patterson Street. Officers believe Patterson […]
ATMORE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Baldwin County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Bay Minette, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Baldwin County, AL
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. removes Downs Jr. from Contractor Competency Board

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After recusing himself from every single Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste contractor cases, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to remove Larry Downs Jr., from its Contractor Competency Board. Downs said during the public forum and before the board voted that he was not going to resign, and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Alabama man charged with voyeurism for allegedly videotaping 10-year-old inside pool shed

A Perdido man is facing voyeurism charges for allegedly videotaping a 10-year-old girl undressing inside a pool shed. Kevin T. Gill, 34, was charged Tuesday in Baldwin County Circuit Court with two counts of felony voyeurism for allegedly hiding his cell phone inside his pool shed and recording the girl changing her clothes. The alleged offense occurred sometime between May 1 and July 24 at his residence in Perdido, according to court records.
PERDIDO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Police#Traffic And Weather#High School Football#Baldwin Co#Blount High School#Bmpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal I-10 crash victim identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who crashed into a FedEx truck and later died on I-10 westbound between Canal and Texas Street Wednesday night, according to a release from the MPD. Hamilton Platt, 32, of Daphne rear-ended a FedEx truck in the center lane of I-10 westbound at around 5:25 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
PRICHARD, AL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Fair kicks off with some new additions

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers. Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy