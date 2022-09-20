Read full article on original website
Related
calbears.com
Johnson Inducted Into Texas Athletics Hall of Honor
AUSTIN, TEXAS – California Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Robyne Johnson added yet another accolade to her impressive résumé late last week as she was honored by her alma mater and inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor late last week. "This means a...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
Look: Football World Surprised By Quinn Ewers News
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could return to the field as early as this weekend. On Thursday morning, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Ewers will make the trip to Lubbock for this Saturday's game against Texas Tech. Ewers suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder against Alabama on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Austin 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Austin, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Austin as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
At the show, the Pops will debut a new segment called 'skin-prov,' in which the audience will vote on songs for the cast to perform to.
hellogeorgetown.com
Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX
Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
Forbes names Austin among 25 Best Places to Retire. We respectfully disagree.
Let's check the tape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4-Star Louisville WR commit DeAndre Moore setting Texas football OV
A significant shift happened for head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion regarding the wideout big board in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas missed out on the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale, who picked the Alabama Crimson Tide over the likes of the Horns, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas A&M Aggies on Sep. 21.
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Waterside Estate in Jonestown with Breathtaking Views in Every Direction Asking for $7.85 Million
The Estate in Jonestown, a majestic home on the shores of Lake Travis with the home sited on a gradual slope to the water with a walkable stone path, the views are breathtaking in every direction is now available for sale. This home located at 17703 Breakwater Dr, Jonestown, Texas offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-924-8442) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jonestown.
Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'
AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
Austin startup developing lab-grown brisket earns national spotlight
CultureMap Austin – Brisket, a barbecue staple in Texas, is as synonymous with the Lone Star State as the Alamo and oil wells. An Austin company recently recognized as the state’s most innovative startup wants to elevate this barbecue staple to a new high-tech level. BioBQ is working...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dateline NBC investigates the Moriah Wilson murder, retracing her last hours before landing on a "person of interest"
(Editor's note: this is part one of a two part Austonia series. Read Part Two here.) Lester Holt's Dateline NBC has kicked off its new season with a two hour episode, The Last Ride, examining the Austin shooting death of pro cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson on May 11. Hosted by Keith Morrison, NBC brings considerable investigative resources, well beyond the resources and capabilities of local Austin media. They sent producers and crews to Austin, New York, and Costa Rica, interviewing people related to the case and uncovering more information. They collected numerous photos and archival videos. They located and reviewed court documents. And they hired a consulting detective to help analyze evidence. Woven throughout the segment are on-camera insights from Austin American-Statesman reporter Ryan Autullo, who covered the story for the paper.
A $17B semiconductor plant is putting Taylor on the map
TAYLOR, Texas — The City of Taylor has always had a charm about it. But now more than ever, some big projects have people across Texas wanting to learn more about the city. "We've been in this frantic pace of trying to get all of our systems in place, and our development ordinance is updated and ready to go to accommodate the growth. And we're really starting to see that uptick happening right now," said Tom Yantis, Taylor's assistant city manager.
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
Comments / 0