ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Albertville Aggie Band going to Rose Parade for the third time

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yg8i0_0i2rQEHh00

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One Northeast Alabama high school will once again be getting some recognition on a national stage.

The Albertville Aggie Band will be returning to the 135th Annual Rose Parade in 2024. This appearance will be the third for the Aggie Band, who previously made appearances in 2011 and 2018.

New facility gives aid to people experiencing mental health crisis

For Albertville High School Director of Bands Dr. Taylor Cash, this “once in a lifetime opportunity” is his third trip to the Parade; he student taught at Albertville High while attending Jacksonville State University, and has been at AHS ever since. Cash joined the Aggie Band on the trips to the parade in ’11 and ’18 as an assistant band director. The invite to the Parade is his first major invite since being named director of bands in 2020.

I think it’s a much bigger event than people here are accustomed to. We’ve done it three times, so it feels normal. Some band directors go their entire careers and never get the opportunity to do it.

Albertville High School Director of Bands Dr. Taylor Cash

The 5.5-mile parade, held in Pasadena, California, precedes the Rose Bowl college football game, was viewed by an estimated 800,000 spectators in-person, along with millions of television viewers. Conditioning for the march will start early for the Aggie Band members.

The majority of bands across the nation do not get to experience this, so this is a great honor. Not only will they perform in front of millions of people, but they will also get to see new sights and experience new places. It’s something they will never forget.

Albertville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English
Yes, it can happen: Snake finds its way into toilet of Alabama home

To apply, Cash and his team created a portfolio with pictures, videos, a band resume and history, a community history, and more information. The application process started in January, with a deadline for May. After finishing the application and waiting, Cash had a Zoom call with the Tournament of Roses Association and others on the music selection committee and was told the exciting news.

Cash made the announcement to the community during the Aggie Band Alumni Night last Friday, and he said it was the alumni who walked that allowed the current students to run.

Our motto has always been ‘Continuing the Tradition’. It was cool to put that stamp at the end of it that we are continuing this tradition. It’s about continuing a legacy that’s been passed on. Each student and director have placed some brick in the foundation of the Aggie Band. Had the alumni band members not done what they did, we wouldn’t have the opportunities we have now. They did their part, and now they are supporting us doing our part. That’s what makes the band what it is. That’s how we are able to do what we do.

Albertville High School Director of Bands Dr. Taylor Cash

More than 100 band alumni were welcomed back to McCord Field, including the six band directors from 1970 to the present.

Families of captured soldiers from Alabama in Ukraine ask for prayers

The 2022 band includes 66 seniors, with plenty of future Aggies already playing at Albertville Middle School – 123 eighth graders and 170 seventh graders. In addition, a new band hall is expected to open in fall 2023.

Of course, this trip is going to require some extensive fundraising to help offset the cost for the students. In 2018, the band raised more than $1 million. Cash expects this trip to be even more expensive between the rising costs of buses, flights, and fuel…but also because there are more students in the band than there were in 2018.

He’s hopeful the community will help as they always have.

What sets Albertville apart is the tradition and the community. The community just rallies around the band, and they respect the tradition. Lots of them were in the band themselves. You can call up local businesses, and they’re always ready to help,” said Cash. “Combine the community, the administration, the businesses and the kids, and it’s a perfect formula for success. It’s something that doesn’t happen everywhere, and we recognize and appreciate that.

Albertville High School Director of Bands Dr. Taylor Cash
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Meet this year’s Burgermeister: Goat Island’s Mike Mullaney

CULLMAN, Ala. – Mike Mullaney spent his childhood on a bicycle traipsing around the roads of Cullman at all hours with his friends. A few years later, as a Cullman High School student, Mullaney and those friends spent weekends hiking and camping in Bankhead National Forest, hanging out at Smith Lake and spelunking in north Alabama’s ample caves.  “Growing up in Cullman in the 1970s was great. Cullman was a much smaller town and provided the best childhood,” Mullaney said, remembering fondly. “We would be out from the time the sun went up until dinnertime riding all over town.”  Recently named 2022...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Albertville, AL
Sports
State
California State
Albertville, AL
Education
City
Albertville, AL
Local
Alabama Education
wbrc.com

Jacksonville State shatters enrollment records

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University shattered enrollment records for Fall 2022. University leaders said the headcount was 9,633 students – exceeding the all-time enrollment record set last fall. “This is an exciting moment in the history of Jacksonville State University,” said President Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. “We...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Aggies#Roses#The Band#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Festival#The Aggie Band#Albertville High School#Rose Bowl
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy