Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations
The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award
Pennsylvania’s I-579 Cap Urban Connector project is one of 12 finalists in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ 2022 America’s Transportation Awards. The finalists will compete for the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner. The public will choose […] The post Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award appeared first on Transportation Today.
pahomepage.com
Wolf funds electrical worker apprentice program
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that $297,000 will be provided to fund the training of 30 new electrical worker apprentices. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) will train 30 people from Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan, and Wyoming Counties in a 5 year apprenticeship program.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern PA
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Skilled trade workers are vital...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania communities receive $18.2M for infrastructure, community projects
(WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. The 130 Act 13 projects approved today are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million. The projects are designated for...
SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1
LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless ‘record-level building’ happens
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: The 10 Best Colleges, Ranked
Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Pennsylvania, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
Pennsylvania To Receive Nearly $1 Billion In Funding For Climate-Smart Projects
Pennsylvania will receive over $900 million in funding for projects that support climate-smart practices. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Friday, September 16, Governor Wolf announced over $900 million in funding for 19 projects that support Pennsylvania farmers using climate-smart practices.
Almost a half million Pennsylvanians could qualify for food stamps
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — More than 420,000 Pennsylvania residents may qualify for food stamps beginning October 1 after state lawmakers raised the income threshold for food stamps to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, according to our affiliate KDKA. Army tells soldiers, hit by inflation, to sign up for food stamps Every October, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theburgnews.com
Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws
Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Fetterman wins major endorsement of Pa. State Building & Construction Trades Council
Much like President Joe Biden did two years ago, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has picked up a major endorsement from a large state organized labor council with members who have backed some Republican policies. According to his campaign, Fetterman has won the support of the Pennsylvania State Building...
Experts say covid pandemic continues to hospitalize, kill in Pennsylvania, despite Biden comments
For many, if not most, the masks are off and the covid pandemic is in the rearview mirror. But an average of 10 people are dying from covid in Pennsylvania each day, and about 1,150 residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to state health data. The state Department of...
Lancaster Farming
Addiction, Recovery and Service in Pennsylvania: A Personal Story
Grace Shober was an easygoing kid with a full life. Then the lights went out. “Grace was our easiest child, and then all of a sudden it switched — It was just like a switch went off,” her mother, Gerri Shober of Reinholds, Pennsylvania, said. “It was like...
975thefanatic.com
2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America
Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program offering free courses
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Motorcycle Safety Training is being offered for Pennsylvanians that are interested in taking the course through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program (PAMSP). The course will be provided, weather pending, by Third-Party Motorcycle Training Providers. If you have a Pennsylvania Class M permit and motorcycle license you...
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
Comments / 0