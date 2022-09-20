Two SU alumni produce Syracuse Stage’s ‘How to Dance in Ohio,’ a world premiere conceived by Broadway legend

Read full article on original website
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
‘The Binge 2′: Cast, release date announced for Christmas movie shot in Syracuse
Hulu has announced the title, cast and release date for American High’s latest movie shot in Syracuse. “It’s a Wonderful Binge” will be released Dec. 9 exclusively on the streaming service, Hulu announced Wednesday. The film, previously known as “The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge,” is a holiday-themed sequel to the largest movie ever shot in Syracuse, “The Binge.”
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ hits all the right notes at The Rev in Auburn (review)
“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” the classic revue now at The Rev, celebrates the legacy of Harlem Renaissance musical giant Fats Waller. The show tells us very little about the man himself in narrative, instead having his music speak for him. And that music, moving from jaunty to winking or soulful speaks volumes about Thomas Wright Waller. Performed by a talented five person company and a crackling jazz band, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” buoyed by a sparkling second act, leaves an audience breathless.
localsyr.com
Downtown Auburn mural honoring Harriet Tubman
(WSYR-TV) — It’s always great to see the connection between art and human rights, and now, a new mural in downtown Auburn is honoring one of the greatest human rights advocates to ever live in the United States and in Central New York, Harriet Tubman. The mural is...
Syracuse compliance director assesses comfort level with NIL collectives and Adam Weitsman
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the past few weeks, two separate collectives and Adam Weitsman have made public their intention to support athletes hoping to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The 315 Foundation and Athletes Who Care operate independently of Syracuse University. The Syracuse-centric collectives pool money from...
Syracuse Mets hope to lure fans to Ballpark Beer Fest with reduced entry fee
Syracuse. N.Y. — If you reduce the price, will they come?. The Syracuse Mets are hoping to draw a big crowd to the 2022 edition of the Amazing Ballpark Beer Fest with a drastic cut in the admission price. This year, general admission is $25, down from $55 last year.
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
93Q host Ted Long asks Syracuse community to help with wife’s health crisis
Longtime radio host Ted Long is asking the Central New York community to help out with his wife’s health crisis. Long, who’s co-hosted “Ted and Amy” with Amy Robbins on 93Q (WNTQ-FM) for more than 30 years in Syracuse, revealed on Tuesday that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long needs a liver transplant from a live donor. Bobbie was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, which can be life-threatening.
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Ronnie James Dio rockumentary film salutes a Central New York music legend
It’s time to raise some devil horns and salute Ronnie James Dio. “Dio: Dreamers Never Die,” a rockumentary about the Central New York music legend, will be shown in theaters starting next week. Local fans can see the movie on the big screen at Regal Destiny USA in Syracuse, Movie Tavern in Camillus, and Regal Ithaca Mall during a two-day-only event on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.
dgmlive.com
SYRACUSE AND RIDGEFIELD CANCELLED
Having successfully toured the USA with 20 people in 2021 at the height of the Covid pandemic, it is somewhat ironic that the very moment that the US president Joe Biden declares the pandemic to be at an end, Robert Fripp contracts Covid. We have cancelled the shows in Syracuse and Ridgefield, and are hopeful that he may be recovered in time for the show in Boston 22nd Sep.
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Apollo
Apollo is the Greek god of manly beauty, and that’s the perfect name for this canine cutie. Apollo’s beautiful both inside and out. He’s two years old and weighs almost 50 pounds. He came to the shelter when his family could no longer care for him. He’s...
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
Portraits of courageous defenders of social and environmental justice at ArtRage Gallery
Robert Shetterly’s exhibition at the ArtRage Gallery draws from a long-term body of work, his “Americans Who Tell the Truth” series. Over the last 20 years, he’s created 265 paintings, portraits of civil-rights activists and community leaders, whistleblowers and environmental-justice advocates. Some of the portraits have...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
