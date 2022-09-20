Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...
Boone County farm crawl taking place this weekend
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
Fox 59
Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
Fox 59
Indianapolis strikes deal to begin Towne & Terrace turnaround
There may be no more troubled stretch of pavement in Indianapolis than the streets of the Towne & Terrace community on the northeast side. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/indianapolis-strikes-deal-to-begin-towne-terrace-turnaround/
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Fox 59
Anthony Nunziata performs in Carmel Friday, Saturday nights
INDIANAPOLIS — Internationally-known singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata performs twice this weekend at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. The shows, “Love Songs from Broadway and Beyond” feature classic and familiar tunes as well as his original songs. Nunziata, who hails from Brooklyn but currently lives in Nashville,...
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Current Publishing
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
pendletontimespost.com
Will I have a garden next year?
Susie and I got married in 1971. We moved into a small apartment complex and maybe had a plant or two growing in the window. About three years later, we moved just south of Anderson and then had a house on an acre of ground. I plowed a large garden.
Current Publishing
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
WISH-TV
Hairstylist uses skills to help families at Riley hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– At 27 weeks, she weighed just 1 pound and had a long road ahead of her. Amelia Pulley was born prematurely four 4 years ago. She was in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children for 125 days. The Ronald McDonald House became her mother’s home away from home.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Fox 59
Indiana drought conditions improve slightly
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.78″ of rainfall, which is 0.42″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
WISH-TV
Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
Fox 59
Indy singer Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’ ahead of Classic Cabaret event
INDIANAPOLIS — The talented Alaina Renae, a well-known singer and songwriter in Indy’s music scene, is performing downtown Friday with Jodeci and Bell Biv Devoe. The Classic Cabaret, presented by DJ Geno and Indiana Black Expo, takes place at the Indiana Convention Center downtown from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County proposes land use plan for Stockwell
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The town of Stockwell is moving closer to having an official land use plan. County officials say the plan mostly updates what is already in place. However, some residents are concerned it could lead to new and unwanted development. The Tippecanoe County Area Plan...
Fox 59
Maze needs a furever home!
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal Protection League Volunteers Jo Broshar and Makayla Dean stopped by along with Maze. Maze is a one year old Anatolian Shepherd-Bullmastiff mix who is as sweet as she looks!. To learn more about The Animal Protection League visit inapl.org.
WIBC.com
Officer Burton to be Buried in Indianapolis at Crown Hill Cemetery
RICHMOND, Ind.--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be buried in the Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The police department says you will be able to attend the service. Visitation for Burton, who was shot last month and died Sunday, will be 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday,...
