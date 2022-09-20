ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

State Companies Receive Grants for Better Rural Internet

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – $502 million dollars in loans and grants is being awarded to rural residents, schools and businesses in 20 states as part of the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program. This is the third round of funding of the program. The funds will...
INTERNET
froggyweb.com

Insight on electronic posting for 2022 hunting in North Dakota

Last fall saw the first year of electronic posting (eposting) in North Dakota. For most, it’s like the first time you shoot a rifle or call in a goose, it gets easier with time. Even so, there’s also a benefit to going back over the basics. It’s difficult...
HOBBIES
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Finish 8th, Schaefer Ties for 8th at NW Iowa Invitational

LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team placed eighth and Benjamin Schaefer (JR/New Rockford, N.D.) tied for eighth as the NW Iowa National Invitational concluded Tuesday at the par 72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies shot a team score of 295 Tuesday...
JAMESTOWN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Crop Maturation Lags Averages

(NDAgConnection.com) – For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 42% short, 41% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 39% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus.
AGRICULTURE
SuperTalk 1270

North Dakota Country Fest’s 5th Artist Just Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
ENTERTAINMENT
KFYR-TV

State accomplishments, federal regulations the subject of North Dakota Petroleum Council Annual Meeting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) – Oil experts and state officials are in Watford City this week for the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Annual Meeting. It is an up-and-down year for the energy industry, as speakers Wednesday celebrated their efforts to innovate while continuing to fight against what they call the federal government’s restrictive regulations.
WATFORD CITY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Ndsu#Rambouillet
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries North Dakota imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with North Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ECONOMY
valleynewslive.com

Hours extended at three North Dakota ports of entry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is temporarily expanding operating hours at three ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota. State officials have been pushing for CBP and Homeland Security to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation since April. Of the ten...
TRAVEL
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
GRAND FORKS, ND
US 103.3

Here Is Your Most Luxurious Bathroom North Dakota

We all have stress... and still to this day, one of the most relaxing ways. to wipe away, wash away, or wish away the worries, and pressures of the world... (And let's be real, may even be the only time to ourselves...) Is when we have those precious quiet moments...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Sasquatch 107.7

UPDATE: North Dakota Issues All Clear In Rabies Scare

UPDATE: According to the Bismark Tribune, the raccoon tested negative for rabies/. The state Health and Human Services department issued a statement over the weekend announcing the results determined by the North Dakota State University veterinary diagnostic laboratory. The department also defended the decision of authorities to kill the animal for testing of the disease that it says is nearly always fatal.
MADDOCK, ND
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless

The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
GEDDES, SD
newsdakota.com

Wrigley Provides Statement on Ellingson Murder Case

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley issued the following statement about the violent death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. “The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, under any circumstances. Outrageously, in this case, it is alleged that the suspect admitted that his actions were motivated by a dispute over political beliefs. There is no place in civil society for this hateful violence. I call on all North Dakotans to join me in praying for Cayler Ellingson and his family and condemning any and all politically motivated crime.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.5 The Walleye

Why North Dakotans Fall In Love During The Fall

Seasons come and seasons go... Autumn holds more gold in its pocket than all other seasons!. Fall, Autumn, Seasons, Pumpkin Spice, Fall engagements, Fall birthrate, Autumn is gold, Tigger and BEC, Rebecca Wanner, Jeff Erhardt. Canva. With a season this beautiful, although sad to say goodbye to Summer it is...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy