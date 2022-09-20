Read full article on original website
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
newsdakota.com
State Companies Receive Grants for Better Rural Internet
BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – $502 million dollars in loans and grants is being awarded to rural residents, schools and businesses in 20 states as part of the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program. This is the third round of funding of the program. The funds will...
froggyweb.com
Insight on electronic posting for 2022 hunting in North Dakota
Last fall saw the first year of electronic posting (eposting) in North Dakota. For most, it’s like the first time you shoot a rifle or call in a goose, it gets easier with time. Even so, there’s also a benefit to going back over the basics. It’s difficult...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Finish 8th, Schaefer Ties for 8th at NW Iowa Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team placed eighth and Benjamin Schaefer (JR/New Rockford, N.D.) tied for eighth as the NW Iowa National Invitational concluded Tuesday at the par 72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies shot a team score of 295 Tuesday...
Fall Outlook On Gas Prices In North Dakota. Here We Go Again?
Gas Prices Jump 20 cents in one week in Bismarck Mandan.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Crop Maturation Lags Averages
(NDAgConnection.com) – For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 42% short, 41% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 39% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus.
North Dakota Country Fest’s 5th Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
KFYR-TV
State accomplishments, federal regulations the subject of North Dakota Petroleum Council Annual Meeting
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) – Oil experts and state officials are in Watford City this week for the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Annual Meeting. It is an up-and-down year for the energy industry, as speakers Wednesday celebrated their efforts to innovate while continuing to fight against what they call the federal government’s restrictive regulations.
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries North Dakota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with North Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
valleynewslive.com
Hours extended at three North Dakota ports of entry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is temporarily expanding operating hours at three ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota. State officials have been pushing for CBP and Homeland Security to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation since April. Of the ten...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
Here Is Your Most Luxurious Bathroom North Dakota
We all have stress... and still to this day, one of the most relaxing ways. to wipe away, wash away, or wish away the worries, and pressures of the world... (And let's be real, may even be the only time to ourselves...) Is when we have those precious quiet moments...
UPDATE: North Dakota Issues All Clear In Rabies Scare
UPDATE: According to the Bismark Tribune, the raccoon tested negative for rabies/. The state Health and Human Services department issued a statement over the weekend announcing the results determined by the North Dakota State University veterinary diagnostic laboratory. The department also defended the decision of authorities to kill the animal for testing of the disease that it says is nearly always fatal.
North Dakota Proven To Have Terrible Fatality Rates When It Comes To This
Truly surprising and unsettling. Stay safe out there!
newsdakota.com
Walk for The Wild During National Wildlife Refuge Week
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota is home to 63 Wildlife Refuges, the most of any state in the nation. During the week of Oct. 8 through the 15, several refuges are encouraging you to Walk for the Wild. Russell Keys is a volunteer with National Fish & Wildlife.
NDAD is committed to those with disabilities
NDAD is one of many organizations that provide services to those with disabilities, but there is one thing that separates them from the rest.
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless
The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
newsdakota.com
Wrigley Provides Statement on Ellingson Murder Case
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley issued the following statement about the violent death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. “The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, under any circumstances. Outrageously, in this case, it is alleged that the suspect admitted that his actions were motivated by a dispute over political beliefs. There is no place in civil society for this hateful violence. I call on all North Dakotans to join me in praying for Cayler Ellingson and his family and condemning any and all politically motivated crime.”
Why North Dakotans Fall In Love During The Fall
Seasons come and seasons go... Autumn holds more gold in its pocket than all other seasons!. Fall, Autumn, Seasons, Pumpkin Spice, Fall engagements, Fall birthrate, Autumn is gold, Tigger and BEC, Rebecca Wanner, Jeff Erhardt. Canva. With a season this beautiful, although sad to say goodbye to Summer it is...
