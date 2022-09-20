Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Today managing editor inducted into Ky. Journalism Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Maynard, managing editor of Kentucky Today since 2017, was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday evening. At a reception honoring the eight inductees in the 42nd Hall of Fame class, Maynard reflected on his career. “I have always written for the readers, and I have always tried to be a mentor to young journalists who came up behind me. It may be my greatest contribution to journalism. I love hearing how the careers of those I have mentored have found success across the country. The goal is not to fill someone else’s cup, but to empty my cup.”
kentuckytoday.com
One week remains for FEMA assistance applications
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says homeowners and renters in 13 eastern Kentucky counties who suffered property damage from the historic July flooding, now have less than a week to apply for federal disaster assistance. Wednesday, Sept. 28 is the aid application deadline...
kentuckytoday.com
AG Cameron applauds Head Start vaccine mandate ruling
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron is applauding a Louisiana federal court ruling that struck down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff and volunteers at federal Head Start programs in 24 states, including Kentucky. The ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed...
kentuckytoday.com
Cats to host Alabama, Eastern Kentucky in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The Kentucky football team will open the season with three straight home games next season. The Wildcats will take on Ball State to open the season on Sept. 2, followed by Eastern Kentucky University a week later on Sept. 9. The Wildcats will play Akron on Sept. 16 to close out the first three weeks of the season.
kentuckytoday.com
Evaluations highlight concerns, harm at state health centers
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new evaluation of state-operated hospitals for veterans, the mentally ill and the elderly describes inadequate oversight that threatens the ability to provide quality care, including harmful conditions at a care facility for military veterans in Truth or Consequences. Presented Thursday to legislators, the...
kentuckytoday.com
Alabama woman charged in 2 dog-mauling deaths
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
RELATED PEOPLE
kentuckytoday.com
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian...
kentuckytoday.com
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 17, 2022. Legislators should commission a report on restructuring the sprawling state agency. Minnesota’s Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead will find herself in a familiar spot on Tuesday morning: before a legislative committee ready to grill her about the agency’s disbursement of assistance dollars.
Comments / 0