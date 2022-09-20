LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Mark Maynard, managing editor of Kentucky Today since 2017, was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday evening. At a reception honoring the eight inductees in the 42nd Hall of Fame class, Maynard reflected on his career. “I have always written for the readers, and I have always tried to be a mentor to young journalists who came up behind me. It may be my greatest contribution to journalism. I love hearing how the careers of those I have mentored have found success across the country. The goal is not to fill someone else’s cup, but to empty my cup.”

