SALARY RANGE: Grade 5 – $50,904 to $56,897. Note: Starting salary is determined by evaluation of experience and qualifications for the position. JOB SUMMARY: This position is responsible for supporting the CNYRTA Internal Control Program through performance of ongoing analysis, risk assessment and control testing across all business functions. This will include, analyzing and testing department procedures, risks, and controls, and identifying recommendations for risk mitigation and corrective action. This position will also assist departments in documenting procedures. The ideal candidate will have a background in internal audit/internal control, or business analysis.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO