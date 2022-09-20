ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
Onondaga County, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Councilors raise questions about proposed trash collection pilot program

Syracuse common councilors have a number of questions as the Walsh Administration tries to move forward with the next step in overhauling its trash collection system. Councilors are being asked to approve a one-year, roughly half million dollar agreement with Waste Management of New York for a pilot program using automated trucks and new trash carts. Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham says the contractor would be assigned to specific neighborhoods for about 3 to 4 months at a time.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Some school districts in tough spot as universal free lunch program ends

Parents may have to make some difficult choices this school year, as prices at the grocery store go up, and a federal program to provide free school meals ends. Nancy Younglove is the Food Service Director at Hannibal Central School District in Oswego County. While the universal free meal program has ended, Hannibal is still able to provide free meals through the community eligibility provision for districts who meet a certain threshold of families in need.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse City School District to Host Charter School Public Hearing

The Syracuse City School District will hold a Public Hearing on September 28th regarding the Southside Academy Charter School. The school is seeking a “Renewal” to continue its existing service. The Academy welcomes any comments Syracuse City School District residents wish to provide. The public hearing will be...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools

Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

CENTRO Employment Opportunity: Internal Control Analyst

SALARY RANGE: Grade 5 – $50,904 to $56,897. Note: Starting salary is determined by evaluation of experience and qualifications for the position. JOB SUMMARY: This position is responsible for supporting the CNYRTA Internal Control Program through performance of ongoing analysis, risk assessment and control testing across all business functions. This will include, analyzing and testing department procedures, risks, and controls, and identifying recommendations for risk mitigation and corrective action. This position will also assist departments in documenting procedures. The ideal candidate will have a background in internal audit/internal control, or business analysis.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County

MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
Syracuse.com

Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
SYRACUSE, NY

