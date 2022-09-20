Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
911 emergency employees recognized in Onondaga County for answering call of duty
Several 911 emergency center employees were honored with awards at the Department of Emergency Services. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, former County Executive Nicholas Pirro and other local officials attended the event. “It definitely feels amazing to be recognized by my co-workers, so I’m just happy that I could be...
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Common Council Education & Human Development Committee Meeting on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.
From City of Syracuse Councilor Rita M. Paniagua, Chairperson- Education & Human Development Committee. There will be an Education & Human Development Committee Meeting on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Common Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall. The...
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
urbancny.com
Onondaga County Department of Transportation to Begin North Kirkville Road Culvert Project
The Onondaga County Department of Transportation will conduct a rehabilitation of the culvert on North Kirkville Road over the Chittenango Creek overflow in the Town of Manlius. The culvert is located on North Kirkville Road between Kirkville Road and Fyler Road. County forces will be setting up a work zone...
waer.org
Syracuse Councilors raise questions about proposed trash collection pilot program
Syracuse common councilors have a number of questions as the Walsh Administration tries to move forward with the next step in overhauling its trash collection system. Councilors are being asked to approve a one-year, roughly half million dollar agreement with Waste Management of New York for a pilot program using automated trucks and new trash carts. Chief Operating Officer Corey Driscoll Dunham says the contractor would be assigned to specific neighborhoods for about 3 to 4 months at a time.
First electric vehicle-only dealership proposed in Onondaga County
Manlius, N.Y. – A Chicago-based developer wants to put an auto dealership that exclusively sells electric vehicles in the town of Manlius. Electric Car Sales & Service would be located at 5427 North Burdick St., in what was formerly Fayetteville Dodge.
St. Joseph’s Hospital allowing more visitors and increasing visitation hours
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- St. Joseph’s Health Hospital has updated its protocols allowing more leeway for patients. As of September 21, St. Joseph’s will be expanding its visitation hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Philip Falcone says this is to help the patients. “I think it also helps to have a […]
urbancny.com
TMR: Sept. 22: Colleen Heflin and Michah Rothbart, “New Evidence Regarding the Importance of Food Assistance Programs”
Thursday Morning Roundtable: Join the Conversation!. Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask all attendees to pre-register in order to attend our meetings. Please click below to register for this event. Due to increased privacy and security concerns we are now required to ask...
wrvo.org
Some school districts in tough spot as universal free lunch program ends
Parents may have to make some difficult choices this school year, as prices at the grocery store go up, and a federal program to provide free school meals ends. Nancy Younglove is the Food Service Director at Hannibal Central School District in Oswego County. While the universal free meal program has ended, Hannibal is still able to provide free meals through the community eligibility provision for districts who meet a certain threshold of families in need.
urbancny.com
Syracuse City School District to Host Charter School Public Hearing
The Syracuse City School District will hold a Public Hearing on September 28th regarding the Southside Academy Charter School. The school is seeking a “Renewal” to continue its existing service. The Academy welcomes any comments Syracuse City School District residents wish to provide. The public hearing will be...
waer.org
Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools
Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
urbancny.com
CENTRO Employment Opportunity: Internal Control Analyst
SALARY RANGE: Grade 5 – $50,904 to $56,897. Note: Starting salary is determined by evaluation of experience and qualifications for the position. JOB SUMMARY: This position is responsible for supporting the CNYRTA Internal Control Program through performance of ongoing analysis, risk assessment and control testing across all business functions. This will include, analyzing and testing department procedures, risks, and controls, and identifying recommendations for risk mitigation and corrective action. This position will also assist departments in documenting procedures. The ideal candidate will have a background in internal audit/internal control, or business analysis.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County unsure whether to keep, sell historic house
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A historic house in Ithaca is causing much debate. Tompkins County owns the red house on North Tioga Street. Officials say it’s in bad shape, and fixing it would cost nearly $1.2 million. Legislator Mike Lane says many renovations would be needed, including a...
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ciro Passes at the Age of 13
A K-9 who served Central New York for more than eight years passed away at the age of 13. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Ciro passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Ciro's handler was Sergeant Craig Belcher, and Ciro worked beside him as a member of the...
cnycentral.com
Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
Unprecedented level of toxins found in Owasco Lake; what you need to know
UPDATE– As of Thursday morning, the level of toxins detected in the City of Auburn’s raw water from Owasco Lake decreased. There were still no toxins detected in the drinking water. Tests only show a point in time and the Cayuga County Health Department is still urging residents to take the precautions below. AUBURN, N.Y. […]
localsyr.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Madison County
MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville. The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.
‘Empty promises’: Clay homeowners say Onondaga County has neglected Burnet Road properties
CLAY — Onondaga County has acquired the majority of the homes on Burnet Road in the town of Clay in the hopes of attracting a semiconductor manufacturer to the White […]
Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
